Men’s Volleyball Q&A: Cole Rasic

Cole Rasic , who hails from Huntington Beach, California, is a redshirt sophomore on the Pepperdine men’s volleyball team. In his two years with the Waves, Cole has not only played outside hitter for the team, but learned to set and traveled as a backup setter. Cole, who hopes to help lead the Squad to a national championship, traveled to Europe this past summer as part of Pepperdine’s international program in Lausanne, Switzerland:

Q: What was your biggest takeaway from the Lausanne international program? What was the highlight for you?

A: My biggest takeaway was the beauty and history of Switzerland and the rest of Europe. Immersing myself in European society and culture for six weeks was an awesome experience, and being able to complete two GE requirement classes in the process made it even better. I was able to travel to Italy, France, Monaco, Croatia, Denmark and Sweden, experiencing the various cultures, cuisines, and people. A highlight from my time in Europe was traveling to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a weekend and happening to be in town for the Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Denmark. Being at the game and witnessing the culture of European soccer was Unreal and made that weekend trip even better.

Q: I hear you also went to a Formula One race in Monaco, what was that experience like?

A: The Monaco Grand Prix was electric. Being there for the race was such a unique and historic experience. It was my first time being both in Monaco and at a Formula One race, making the atmosphere even more intense. It became even more memorable when my current roommate, Landen, and I got drenched by the rain that came down soon after the race had begun.

Q: I hear you have family in Croatia, have they ever watched one of your matches here at Pepperdine? How was visiting them in Croatia?

A: They have not yet been able to watch one of my Pepperdine matches, mainly because of the time change, but I hope they get the opportunity this season. Visiting Croatia this summer was awesome. I got to see the village of Jelsa where my grandmother and great-grandmother lived and grew up on the island of Hvar. I was able to meet people who still lived in the village who knew my grandmother and great-grandmother.

Q: How would you describe your last few seasons here at Pepperdine?

A: On the volleyball court, I’d describe my last few seasons at Pepperdine as a time of learning and development. My freshman year was a time of growth not only as a volleyball player, but as a person too. I was fortunate enough to go into my freshman year with a great group of guys that helped the transition to life in college go smoothly, as well as being a part of a team with great culture and chemistry. My sophomore year was a time of lots of learning. Setting was an unfamiliar skill for me going into the spring last year, but I was able to learn the skill to perform well enough to help the team each day in practice.

Q: What are your thoughts on having a new head coach this year?

A: Having Coach Winder come in this year has brought a lot of excitement. It has made every practice this year something to look forward to, and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and gain knowledge from one of the best in the volleyball community.

Q: Looking into this upcoming season, what do you see yourself and your team accomplishing? What are the expectations?

A: This upcoming season, we as a team expect to win, and are striving to do that each day on the court, in the weight room, and in the classroom. The expectations for this team have been set and we are working together to achieve them every day.

Q: What has your experience been like so far as a Pepperdine Wave?

A: My experience as a Pepperdine Wave has so far been well-rounded, and I am very grateful for it. Being a part of the Pepperdine Athletics community has allowed me to meet so many great athletes at games, events and in the training room. At Pepperdine, I have also met so many great people outside of the athletics community. Some of my best friends at Pepperdine are from my classes, various clubs, and Greek life.

Q: How would you describe the team culture that has been built with Pepperdine men’s volleyball by the players and coaches who have played before you?

A: I would describe the team culture as one that is connected. So far at Pepperdine, I have felt accepted and valued as part of the men’s volleyball team. This was instilled by the guys who were Seniors when I came to Pepperdine, like Spencer Wickens , Ben Weinberg and JT Ardell , to name a few. This year, the team has emphasized the values ​​of grit, dedication and discipline, incorporating those into our work each and every day.

Q: Is there a specific trip or game that you look forward to most this season?

A: Traveling with the team anywhere is fun during the season, and I am excited to get the opportunity to compete this year. But if I had to choose, I am looking forward to going to Hawai’i this year to play twice against UH.

Q: What values ​​have you learned from playing here at Pepperdine?

A: One of the main values ​​that I have learned from playing at Pepperdine is an appreciation for the game of volleyball. My volleyball IQ has greatly improved since coming to Pepperdine and that can be attributed to both the coaching staff and my teammates that allow me to better myself daily.