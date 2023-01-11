Men’s Volleyball Opens Campaign at Sacred Heart

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s volleyball team will open its 2023 campaign on Friday night when it faces Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. First serve is set for 7 pm ET with the contest airing on the NEC Front Row. The Tilt marks the season opener for both squads.

What to Know

Harvard is coming off a 2022 season in which it finished with a 12-13 record, including a 10-6 mark against EIVA competition. The 10 conference victories marked the program’s most since 2018, and helped it earn a No. 2 seed at the league tournament.

The Crimson is led by its two 2023 EIVA Players to Watch in junior middle Blocker Ethan Smith and sophomore setter by James Bard . Smith was an Honorable Mention All-American last season, with Bardin garnering all-EIVA second-team accolades.

Smith led the country in hitting percentage (.531) a season ago, setting the Harvard single-season record. He also added 209 kills, 74 blocks and 22 aces in his first full season of competition (Did not play as a first-year in 2021 due to COVID-19). Bardin, meanwhile, had 848 assists to go with 65 kills and 15 aces in '22.

Harvard finished fifth in the 2023 EIVA preseason poll, picking up 12 points to trail Penn State (35 points; 5 first-place votes), NJIT (29; 1), Princeton (26) and Charleston (14). George Mason rounded out the poll with 10 points.

The Crimson is looking to win its lidlifter for the second time in the last three competition seasons (Did not play in 2021). Harvard dropped a 3-0 decision at 15 th -ranked UC Irvine in its opener last year, but was victorious in 2020, sweeping the Grand Canyon in Honolulu, Hawaii.

-ranked UC Irvine in its opener last year, but was victorious in 2020, sweeping the Grand Canyon in Honolulu, Hawaii. Harvard has defeated Sacred Heart eight straight times, including a back-to-back, home-away set last year. The Crimson emerged with 3-1 victories in both instances.

Harvard leads the all-time series with Sacred Heart, 35-8.

Head Coach Brian Baise is set to begin his 15thth season at the helm of the program.

Up Next

Harvard continues its season-opening road trip with three matches next week. The Crimson will make the short trip north on Tuesday to face Merrimack College before heading to the Midwest to face No. 6 Ball State is Friday and Purdue Fort Wayne is Saturday.