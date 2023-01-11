Men’s Volleyball Opens Campaign at Sacred Heart
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s volleyball team will open its 2023 campaign on Friday night when it faces Sacred Heart in Fairfield, Connecticut. First serve is set for 7 pm ET with the contest airing on the NEC Front Row. The Tilt marks the season opener for both squads.
What to Know
- Harvard is coming off a 2022 season in which it finished with a 12-13 record, including a 10-6 mark against EIVA competition. The 10 conference victories marked the program’s most since 2018, and helped it earn a No. 2 seed at the league tournament.
- The Crimson is led by its two 2023 EIVA Players to Watch in junior middle Blocker Ethan Smith and sophomore setter by James Bard. Smith was an Honorable Mention All-American last season, with Bardin garnering all-EIVA second-team accolades.
- Smith led the country in hitting percentage (.531) a season ago, setting the Harvard single-season record. He also added 209 kills, 74 blocks and 22 aces in his first full season of competition (Did not play as a first-year in 2021 due to COVID-19). Bardin, meanwhile, had 848 assists to go with 65 kills and 15 aces in ’22.
- Harvard finished fifth in the 2023 EIVA preseason poll, picking up 12 points to trail Penn State (35 points; 5 first-place votes), NJIT (29; 1), Princeton (26) and Charleston (14). George Mason rounded out the poll with 10 points.
- The Crimson is looking to win its lidlifter for the second time in the last three competition seasons (Did not play in 2021). Harvard dropped a 3-0 decision at 15th-ranked UC Irvine in its opener last year, but was victorious in 2020, sweeping the Grand Canyon in Honolulu, Hawaii.
- Harvard has defeated Sacred Heart eight straight times, including a back-to-back, home-away set last year. The Crimson emerged with 3-1 victories in both instances.
- Harvard leads the all-time series with Sacred Heart, 35-8.
- Head Coach Brian Baise is set to begin his 15thth season at the helm of the program.
Up Next
Harvard continues its season-opening road trip with three matches next week. The Crimson will make the short trip north on Tuesday to face Merrimack College before heading to the Midwest to face No. 6 Ball State is Friday and Purdue Fort Wayne is Saturday.