Men’s Volleyball Hosts First All-Time Alumni Day and Match Jan. 13

Santa Monica College (SMC) Volleyball is hosting its first-ever All-Time Alumni Day & Match at which all players and coaches from past years will be present. Guests include legendary/US Olympian Athletes and coaches Butch May, Ernie Suwara, Dave DeGroot, Gary Sato, Jim & Rick McLaughlin, Pat Powers, Randy Stoklos, and Ed Spaw, to name a few! Event Sponsored by the SMC Foundation.

SMC Men’s Volleyball seeks to continue the Legacy of its past by bringing together alumni from throughout history, recognizing past players and coaches, and connecting the new generation of players with its storied roots.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 5 pm – 9 pm 5 pm registration and ceremony | 6 pm alumni match | 7 pm BBQ. Opening Remarks by SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery. Coach and Alumni Player Recognition by Athletics Director Reggie Ellis and SMC Men’s Volleyball Coach Liran Zamir.

Corsair Gym, Santa Monica College Main Campus, 1900 Pico Blvd..

PARKING: Free to all in Lot#3 accessed off of Pico Blvd. See here for map: https://www.smc.edu/about/campuses/documents/smc-main-campus.pdf

Additionally, Pearl Street parking is free after 6 pm Please RSVP with interest by 4 pm Thursday, Jan.12

.

Submitted by Grace Smith