Men’s Volleyball Drops its 2023 Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ — The New Jersey City University men’s volleyball team, fresh off a 22-win season in 2022 — which included a runner-up finish in the Skyline Conference and a semifinalist finish in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Championship — has officially released its schedule for the 2023 campaign. The Gothic Knights are slated for 14 home matches, as well as four matches against teams that ended 2022 ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 15 Nationally.

NJCU kicks off the season at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC) on Tuesday night, Jan. 24, against neighboring Rival and New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) foe Rutgers-Newark. The Scarlet Raiders ended 2023 ranked #6 Nationally by the AVCA after winning their second straight NJAC title and advancing to the NCAA Division III Championship quarterfinal. The Squad then returns home two days later as Bard College visits the JMAC on Thursday night, Jan. 26 — NJCU has won seven straight and nine of the last 10 against the Raptors. Home play continues as Stevens Institute of Technology comes to Jersey City on Wednesday night. February 1. The Ducks ended 2022 ranked #3 in the Nation after winning the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) and finishing as a National Semifinalist.

The Gothic Knights then host their first tri-match of the season on Saturday, Feb. 4, as NJAC Rival Kean University and newly-established Skyline Conference program, The College at Old Westbury. NJCU had never topped the Cougars since the program began in Union in 2011, but then the Gothic Knights swept Kean in straight sets twice in a matter of 10 days last season — they’ll look to keep that momentum going in 2023. As for the Panthers, they are not full-fledged Skyline men’s volleyball members in 2023, so this will be non-conference, however Skyline implications begin in 2024.

Jersey City heads to the road for the first time the following weekend at the Arcadia University tournament in Glenside, Pa., on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. NJCU faces Baruch College on Saturday, followed by matches against Eastern Mennonite University and Arcadia on Sunday. The Squad is looking for its first win over the 12-time CUNYAC (City University of New York Athletic Conference) Champion Bearcats since 2007. This will be the first meeting between Jersey City and the Royals since 2014, while the Squad looks to get over the hump against the Knights after last season’s five-set home defeat.

The Green and Gold continue road action with a tri-match in Madison, NJ, the following Saturday, Feb. 18, Hosted by Drew University. NJCU first faces the second-year Rangers team, which Jersey City swept in last year’s first-ever meeting, and then faces off with King’s College (Pa.) for just the second time ever, as the Monarchs started their program prior to the shortened 2020 campaign. Skyline play begins on Wednesday night, Feb. 22, in Bronxville, NY, as NJCU faces Sarah Lawrence College in search of their 15th win in 15 tries against the Gryphons. Then, a Skyline tri-match takes place on Sunday, March 5, in New York. The Gothic Knights face off with host Yeshiva University — NJCU has not lost in 24 all-time meetings with the Maccabees — as well as St. Joseph’s University-Long Island. Jersey City has topped the Golden Eagles once in their eight all-time meetings, claiming the 2021 Skyline Championship. Overall, three of this series’ last four matches have gone five sets, including last year’s Skyline Championship match. St. Joe’s ended 2022 ranked #12 in the Nation after falling to Stevens in the NCAA Quarterfinal round.

NJCU Returns to the JMAC on Friday, March 10, for its second home tri-match of the season. Wentworth Institute of Technology and Misericordia University come to Jersey City that day. Wentworth ended 2022 ranked #5 by the AVCA after winning the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) and advancing to the NCAA Semifinal Round — NJCU and the Leopards last met in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship. Misericordia enters its sixth season of existence and Jersey City will face the Cougars for just the second time ever.

Home action continues the following day as NJAC and Skyline Rival Ramapo College comes to town on Saturday, March 11. NJCU stopped a 27-match Roadrunner winning streak, which dated back to 2006, by besting Ramapo twice last season, both times in Jersey City , first in four sets in the regular-season and then via a three-set sweep in the Skyline Semifinals. One more home match happens at the JMAC on Tuesday night, March 14, as Yeshiva comes to town for another Skyline clash.

The Gothic Knights head out to Purchase, NY, on Saturday, March 18, for a conference tri-match against St. Joseph’s University-Brooklyn and the hosting Panthers. NJCU has never lost to the Bears over seven all-time meetings and holds a 12-2 all-time advantage over Purchase, having won four straight dating back to 2018. Jersey City then heads up to Mahwah, NJ, on Tuesday night, March 21, for a Skyline meeting with Ramapo, followed by a Thursday night, March 23, trip up to Riverdale, NY, for a Clash against Skyline foe the College of Mount Saint Vincent. The Gothic Knights are 15-7 all-time against the Dolphins and have won four straight dating back to 2019.

The Squad Returns to the JMAC next for its final home tri-match of the season on Saturday, March 25, this time against Skyline opponents Sarah Lawrence and Mount Saint Vincent. Purchase then comes to Jersey City on Tuesday night, March 28, followed by Senior Night on Thursday, March 30, against St. Joe’s-LI, at the JMAC. NJCU travels out to Brooklyn to face St. Joe’s on Tuesday night, April 4, before concluding the regular-season against a to-be-determined opponent on Friday night, April 7, back at the JMAC.

The Skyline Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, April 13, with the Championship set to take place on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship is scheduled for April 21-30.

Fans can attend all NJCU men’s volleyball home matches at the JMAC. All Gothic Knights home matches will also be streamed live on GothicVisionwhich can be found at www.NJCUGothicKnights.com/GothicVision or via the GothicVision app, available in both the iOS app store and on Android, as well as Roku.

To view the full 2023 Jersey City men’s volleyball schedule, along with start times, location, live stats and broadcast information, please click here (or via the link at the top).