Men’s Volleyball Closes Season-Opening Homestand With Saint Francis
HONOLULU – The top-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will close out its season-opening homestand by hosting Saint Francis in a two-match series, Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. First serve is 7:00 pm both nights. The Rainbow Warriors (2-0) successfully opened the season with a pair of four-set wins over No. 6 Ball State last week.
|MATCHES #3-4
|Who
|#1 Hawai’i (2-0) vs. Saint Francis (0-2)
|Date | Time
|Wednesday, Jan. 18, 7:00 pm and Friday, Jan. 20, 7:00 p.m
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu — SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Television
|Spectrum Sports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst) on Wednesday. Scott Robbs (play-by-play) and Ryan Tsuji (analyst) on Friday.
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawaii)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawaii | SFU | Big West
|Digital Program
|Click here
|Social Media
@HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23
FIRST SERVE
- UH leads the series 1-0. The teams’ only previous meeting occurred during the 2019 season at a neutral site in Charlotte, NC UH won 25-15, 25-20, 25-12
- UH enters the series with a 2-0 mark after sweeping a two-match season-opening series with No. 6 Ball State last week. Outside hitter Spyros Chakas led the Rainbow Warriors in Kills both nights and finished with a 5.13 per set average, hitting .485.
- SFU is 0-2 after dropping a pair of matches at Stanford, Jan. 6-7. Nathan Zini had a team-high 26 kills in the series (2.89 kps).
- SFU begins its first season as a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC), which will crown a men’s volleyball Champion for the first time in 2023. Also competing in the conference are Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island University, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Daemen, and D’Youville. The NEC and the Big West are the only two multi-sport NCAA Division I conferences to sponsor men’s volleyball competition.
- SFU competed in the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association for more than four decades from 1977-2022 before moving to the NEC.
- UH is 5-0 against current members of the NEC which also includes a 3-0 mark against Long Island. Hawai’i and LIU will meet in a two-match series in Honolulu, Feb. 22 & 24. UH also has a 1-0 mark against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- UH boasts a current 11-match win streak dating back to last season. In addition, the Warriors own a 20-match home win streak dating back to 2021 and a 25-match regular season home win streak also since 2021.
- SFU head Coach Michael Rumbaugh begins his 25th season as head Coach of the Red Flash with a 282-357 career record. He guided SFU to a 15-13 mark in 2022.
- Outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named Off the Block’s National Outside Attacker of the Week after averaging 5.13 kills per set and hitting .485 in the Ball State series.
