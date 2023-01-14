Men’s Volleyball Closes Out Play at No. 1 Hawai’i with a 3-1 loss to the Warriors

Next Match: Harvard University 1/20/2023 | 7 p.m Jan. 20 (Fri) / 7 pm Harvard University

MANOA, HI – The sixth ranked Ball State men’s volleyball team (0-2) fell to the No. 1 team in the country the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors by a score of 3-1 Friday night in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Cardinals regrouped from last night’s loss and opened the first set with a vengeance, as Ball State won the opening frame in dominating fashion, 25-23, over the Rainbow Warriors after hitting .346 percent off 26 swings.

In the second frame, Ball State and Hawai’i continued to trade points back and forth. The Cardinals offense was on fire after registering a .583 hitting percentage. Ball State would end up dropping the highly competitive set, 25-23, to UH after committing back-to-back errors.

Hawai’i proved why they are the No. 1 team in the country in the third Stanza after jumping out to a 20-13 lead over Ball State. The Warriors went on to take set three, 25-18.

The fourth and final set mimicked the third for Hawai’I dominating on both sides of the net to take a five-point edge (18-13) over Ball State. The Cardinals continued to fight and never gave up, but the Warriors’ strong serving was too much for Ball State to overcome. Hawai’I would go on to win the set, 25-18, and the match, 3-1.

For the match, senior Caleb Jenness led with 15 kills while freshman Tinaishe Ndavazocheva finished the night with 11.

The Ball State men’s volleyball team will host Harvard for its home opener Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 pm ET in Worthen Arena.