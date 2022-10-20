Men’s Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

MALIBU, California – The schedule is set for Jonathan Winder ‘s first season as head coach of the Pepperdine men’s volleyball team, as the Waves released their slate of matches for 2023 today.

The Waves will have 14 home matches, nine non-conference and five in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Pepperdine was one of seven teams to play in the 2022 NCAA Championships, and the Waves will face three other teams that made the field, including national champion Hawai’i.

Pepperdine is coming off its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Waves ended the 2022 season ranked #5 in the country with a 19-10 record after winning the MPSF Tournament title and competing in the opening round of the NCAA Championships.

“As we enter our fall season, we have a great group of young men who are dedicated to this team and representing the University at the highest level,” Winder said. “We have a mix of experienced, new and semi-old guys who are on the cusp of being major contributors. So we are looking forward to training well and competing against some other top teams this fall.

“Our schedule this upcoming season will be exciting and ambitious. We have a group of Athletes who are eager to prove themselves at the highest level of competition. This schedule will certainly be demanding in both travel and level of play. The MPSF is as strong as ever, plus we will have a non-conference schedule against some really good teams all throughout the season. We look forward to representing the University across the country and when hosting some exciting matches right here in Malibu.”

The fall exhibition schedule includes a Matchup against Hawai’i on November 4 at 6 pm at the Sports Academy in Newbury Park, and an Alumni match on November 5 at 3 pm in Firestone Fieldhouse. The Waves are also slated to play Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara and BYU this fall.

Right before the start of the season, there will be a home exhibition against the University of British Columbia on December 29, followed by four straight home matches to kick off the regular season, one of them being a contest against fellow 2022 NCAA Tournament team Princeton is January 16.

Pepperdine will be on the road the next two weekends, first heading to the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, where they’ll face Lewis and Penn State (Jan. 20-21). Then the Waves will travel to Fairfax, Virginia, the site of the 2023 NCAA Championships, where they will play host to George Mason and NJIT in an NCAA preview event (Jan. 27-28).

After home-and-homes with Big West Conference foes UC Santa Barbara (Feb. 1 and 3) and UC Irvine (Feb. 8 and 10), the Waves will start MPSF play at Stanford on February 17-18. The MPSF home opener will come the following weekend against Grand Canyon (Feb. 22 and 24).

The Waves will meet 2022 NCAA Champion Hawai’i for two non-conference matches in Honolulu (March 1 and 3) before resuming MPSF play against USC (May 9 and 11). A few more non-conference home matches dot the late-season schedule, but the Waves will close out the MPSF season at BYU (March 24-25) and with home-and-homes against Concordia (April 6 and 8) and UCLA ( April 13-15).

The MPSF Championships will be hosted by Stanford from April 19-22. George Mason will host the NCAA Finals on May 4-6.

The full regular-season schedule:

January 4 home vs. Lincoln Memorial; January 13 home vs. Edward Waters; January 14 home vs. Emmanuel College; January 16 home vs. Princeton; January 20-21 First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas; January 27-28 NCAA Preview event in Fairfax, Virginia.

February 1 home vs. UC Santa Barbara; February 3 at UC Santa Barbara; February 8 home vs. UC Irvine; February 10 at UC Irvine; February 17 at Stanford; February 18 at Stanford; February 22 home vs. Grand Canyon; February 24 home vs. Grand Canyon.

March 1 at Hawai’i; March 3 at Hawai’i; March 9 home vs. USC; March 11 at USC; March 15 home vs. Harvard, March 17 home vs. Daemen; March 24 at BYU; March 25 at BYU.

April 1 home vs. Cal Lutheran; April 6 at Concordia; April 8 home vs. Concordia; April 13 home vs. UCLA; April 15 at UCLA.