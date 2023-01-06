Men’s Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule

HOBOKEN, NJ (January 6, 2023) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team announced its 2023 competition schedule Friday. The 32-game campaign includes 13 in Canavan Arena, where the Ducks are 20-2 under third-year head coach Dan Buehring . The schedule also features nine tri-matches, including three on campus.

The season gets underway on Jan. 13, when the Ducks host Marymount University, marking the second straight season that Stevens begins its season at home. The Ducks hosted a tri-match in last season’s opener to mark the first time since 2013 that Stevens opened at home. The Ducks will be hosting the Saints for the first time since 2017 in just the second-ever meeting between the programs in Hoboken.

The first tri-match of the year follows two days later when the Ducks head to Long Island for a contest with former conference rival St. John Fisher University and an NCAA rematch with St. Joseph’s College of Long Island. Former foes in both the Empire 8 Conference and the United Volleyball Conference (UVC), the Ducks and Cardinals have met just twice, with the Ducks sweeping both matchups. Meanwhile, the Ducks have won all five meetings with the Golden Eagles, including a come-from-behind four-set win in last season’s NCAA quarterfinals.

The Ducks then head to the Nutmeg State for a Matchup with Division I’s Sacred Heart University. The Ducks are 11-7 against the Pioneers, including a five-set win on Feb. 5, 2016 in the last Matchup between the teams. Back-to-back tri-matches are next on the slate with Elms and Vassar coming to campus on Jan. 21 and Ramapo and perennial national power Springfield College taking to the Canavan Arena floor on Jan. 28.

Non-conference tilts with Baruch (Jan. 31) and New Jersey City (Feb. 1) take the Ducks into February, where the Ducks will immediately face a challenging tri-match at SUNY New Paltz on Feb. 4, where the Ducks will tangle with the hosting Hawks and Wentworth Institute of Technology. Stevens and Wentworth have not met since 2017.

Stevens will then travel to the Midwest for three contests. The Ducks open the trip against two-time defending national champion Carthage on Feb. 10, before wrapping up the trip with a tri-match against Milwaukee School of Engineering and Aurora in Illinois. The Ducks upset the top-ranked Firebirds in five sets last season in Canavan Arena, while the Matchup with Aurora that bookends the trip will be the first meeting between the teams.

Non-conference tilts with NYU on Feb. 15 (the first of two meetings between the two cross-river rivals) and Rutgers-Newark (Feb. 23) sends Stevens into conference play, where the Ducks begin their quest to defend the conference crown by hosting Misericordia in the Middle Atlantic Conference ( MAC) opener as part of a tri-match on Feb. 26. Juniata joins the Ducks and the Cougars in the final match of February; the Ducks have won the last eight meetings with the Eagles.

No longer playing an unbalanced conference schedule, the Ducks will play single matches at Wilkes (Mar. 1), Hood (Mar. 11), Stevenson (Mar. 18), King’s (Mar. 18), Eastern (Apr. 1) and Messiah (Apr. 1), while Widener (Mar. 8) and Arcadia (Apr. 8) make the trip to Hoboken.

An out-of-conference tri-match with Baruch and Lasell (Mar. 4) and a road contest at former UVC foe Vassar (Apr. 6) and home games with NYU (Mar. 8) and MIT (Mar. 23) complete the schedule. The doubleheader with Widener and NYU marks the second annual Patrick Dorywalski Classic that honors the Ducks’ longtime and legendary former head men’s volleyball coach.

The Ducks’ quest to defend their MAC crown begins on Apr. 10 with the play-in game and a Champion will be crowned by the conference on Apr. 15.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise