Men’s Tennis Wins Three of the Four Flights at BSU Invite

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men’s tennis team ended its three-day competition weekend on a high note at its 38th annual fall Invitational Sunday afternoon at the Cardinal Creek Tennis Center.

The Cardinals posted an overall singles mark of 20-10 while earning a 7-5 doubles ledger. Ball State competed against individuals from Butler, IUPUI, and Marquette.

“Overall, it was a good weekend for our guys,” Ball State head Coach Bill Richards said. “Winning three of the four Championships was a good effort. We played some good tennis and there were a lot of positives.”

Sophomore Nathaniel Webster was crowned the Flight A singles Champion after he beat Butler’s Tom Brennan in a two-set tie breaker, 3-6, 7-6 (5) 10-6. Webster’s teammate freshman Brock Fletcher took down the Bulldogs Aidan William in the Flight B singles title in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, the BSU duo of Danilo Kovacevic and Parrish Simmons were victorious in the Flight A doubles while the twosome of Webster and Jack Lancaster placed second in Flight B doubles.

The Ball State men’s tennis team will compete at its third fall tournament when it travels to Louisville, Ky., for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals which runs from Oct. 13-Oct. 17.