Men’s soccer’s Zed, Shalash honored on ASUN’s All-Academic Team

ATLANTA — Bellarmine University senior midfielders Haziq Zed and Rahim Shalash were recognized on the 11-member ASUN All-Academic Team for men’s soccer, the league announced Friday.

Members of the ASUN All-Academic Team are celebrated for their work in the classroom as well as their contributions on the field. Zed received the award for the second straight year, while Shalash garnered his first recognition.

Zed is an actuarial science major who carries a 3.91 GPA. The native of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a two-time ASUN Honor Roll recipient and 2019 Academic All-GLVC honoree. This season, Zed has appeared in all 16 games with 13 starts and tallied one goal and one assist. His goal was a game-winner against Northern Kentucky, and he also registered an assist in that outing.

Shalash is a biology/pre-med major who carries a 3.93 GPA. The product of Simpsonville, Kentucky, is a two-time ASUN Honor Roll recipient and earned the GLVC Brother Gaffney Distinguished Scholar Award as a freshman for posting a 4.0 GPA for the academic year. A team captain, Shalash has appeared in all 16 matches with eight starts this season. The holding midfielder tallied an assist against Southern Indiana.

Lipscomb’s Noah Gulden was voted Scholar-Athlete of the Year. In addition to Zed, Shalash and Gulden, those recognized included Lipscomb’s Louis Robinson and Scott Gulden, Central Arkansas’ Sebastian Andreassen and Bradyn Knutson, FGCU’s Deon Travis, Liberty’s Luke Eberle, North Florida’s LJ Estes and Queens’ Boris Basara.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).