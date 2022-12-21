Men’s Soccer’s Ebbinge Garners Second Team All-ECAC Accolades

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s soccer junior Willem Ebbinge has gained Second Team All-ECAC after ranking third in the NCAA in assists per game during the 2022 season, the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced.

Ebbinge also gained First Team All-Ivy unanimously this past fall, taking home First Team All-Ivy for the second straight year. In the classroom, they captured College Sports Communicators Academic All-District laurels.

Ebbinge – who ranked third in the NCAA in assists per game (0.69) – led Harvard in points (18) and assists (12) on the season, while adding three goals. He paced the Ivy League in assists both in overall games (12) and in conference contests only (seven). Over the last two seasons, he has tallied 22 assists in 31 games.

As a team, the Crimson ranked second in the NCAA in assists per game (3.00), eighth in points per game (7.35), fifth in shots on goal per game (7.71), sixth in shots per game (16.35), 10th in total assists (51), and 17th in goals per game (2.18).

Harvard closed the season unbeaten in its last eight games (5-0-3) and undefeated in its last six Ivy League contests (3-0-3). The Crimson claimed third place in the Ivy League standings with 12 points, marking its highest finish in the conference table since 2015. Harvard concluded the season with a 7-1-1 record at home.

About the ECAC

The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an eighty-four-year-old organization with well over 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions – I, II and III. The ECAC exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics and provides great value for Universities and Colleges by sponsoring championships, leagues, Bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast. The ECAC’s esports platform is growing and now totals more than sixty Colleges and Universities and is expanding the Geographic footprint for the conference nationally. The ECAC is also sponsoring competitions and leagues involving other varsity and club sports that do not fall under the umbrella of the NCAA.