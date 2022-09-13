Men’s Soccer’s Cross Tabbed MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (September 12, 2022) – Senior Justin Cross of the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer team was named MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The award is the first career accolade for the Kendall Park, New Jersey native and the first for the men’s soccer program this season. The Ducks racked up three Weekly Awards last season in their run to the program’s first MAC Freedom crown.

“Delighted for Justin to get this award,” head men’s soccer Coach Dale Jordan said. “I am sure he would be the first to cite his Defenders as the main reason for this recognition. We are looking forward to seeing how the rest of his season goes.”

Cross conceded just one goal across 180 minutes as the Ducks defeated both Rutgers-Newark and Vassar. The senior netminder made five saves across both matches and his clean sheet against the Brewers was the second of his career.

Up Next: Men’s soccer crosses into New York to take on local Rival New York Tomorrow evening. The contest will be played at Gaelic Park in Riverdale, New York. Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

