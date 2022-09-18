Men’s Soccer’s Comeback Falls Just Short At Saint Francis

Next Game: at Virginia Tech 9/20/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 20 (Tue) / 7 pm at Virginia Tech History

LORETTO, Pa.- The Saint Francis Red Flash scored twice in 10 minutes to edge the Lancers 2-1 in Loretto on Saturday.

GOALS (Assists)

50′- Tobi Joseph

59′- Nico Stoddart

86′ – LEIF VANSLYKE ( Ethan Stevenson )

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The first half saw both teams have one dangerous scoring chance. The game opened up with a Renan Santos shot in the first minute that the Saint Francis (3-2-1) keeper, Jordaine Jaegar, turned aside to keep the game scoreless. In the 32ndn.d minute the Red Flash had what was their best chance in the first 45 that Longwood Lancers (1-3-2) keeper Alexandre Durand was able to make the save and keep the game scoreless at the half.

Saint Francis started the second half by putting two shots in the back of the net in the first 10 minutes. Joseph slotted one home in the first five minutes of the half and Stoddart doubled the lead nine minutes later. Both Red Flash goals were unassisted.

The Lancers would not go quietly as a sequence of quick passes and a cheeky back-heel by Stevenson saw Vanslyke slot one past the keeper and cut the Red Flash lead in half. Longwood continued to press, and came close from a Ben Wilkinson header with 30 seconds left, but ultimately time ran out.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“Being disappointed in the performance would be an understatement,” said head coach Jon Atkinson following the match. “I think we left our hunger and passion in our last game and forgot to bring it on this trip. The game demands so much more than what we gave today.”

“We expect more from our players and will expect a big response on Tuesday”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

This is the first time the two sides have faced off in their respective histories.

Both Stevenson and Vanslyke recorded their first points of the season, with Stevenson’s being the first of his Lancer career.

27 total shots were recorded with Saint Francis edging Longwood 16-11 in the category.

The Lancers had nine Corners to the Red Flashes three.

UP NEXT:

Longwood travels to Blacksburg on Tuesday, September 20th to take on Commonwealth foe Virginia Tech at 7 pm