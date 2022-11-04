Men’s Soccer’s Andreassen, Knutson Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

ATLANTA, Ga. – With the regular season in the rear view, the ASUN has released its All-Academic Team, rewarding those who have found the ability and focus to excel academically, as well as athletically. For the Bears, Sebastian Andreassen and Brady’s Knutson earned such honors, garnering respect from across the league as a pair that handled business on and off the field.

Andreassen, earning his MBA at Central Arkansas, has carried a 3.71 cumulative GPA throughout his time in Purple and Gray. Missing last season due to injury, the Norwegian had a chance to really lock in on his studies as he rehabbed, and it paid off. After returning to form, Andreassen led the team this season in points, goals and assists, logging seven goals and five assists to tally 19 points, all of which are top-five in the conference.

Also claiming a spot on the 11-man team, Knutson holds a cumulative GPA of 3.83 as he finishes his degree in business marketing. The leader of the Bears’ defense this season, Knutson helped Central Arkansas claim back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the ASUN Championship, recording a 5-1-2 record in conference play. The Spring, Texas native also chipped in three assists during the regular season, a career-high for the senior.

“These two making the All-Academic Team shows that the two of them were quality on the field and in the classroom,” Head Coach Frank Kohlenstein said of the pair. “They’re both extremely good examples of how a student-athlete should perform. It’s not easy, but it’s very possible, and these guys proved that.”

Two of the Elder statesmen on Central Arkansas’ squad, Andreassen and Knutson lead a team that hosts its side of the bracket for the ASUN Championship. After receiving a first-round bye for Saturday’s match, the Bears will play the Winner of the No. 3 Seeded Stetson Hatters and the No. 6 Seeded Bellarmine Knights on Monday. During the regular season, the Bears defeated both potential opponents, both in road matches.