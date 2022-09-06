Men’s Soccer Wins Second Straight, Beats Evergreen State

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Noah Taylor scored the equalizer, Lucas McAllister the gamewinner and the Whitman College men’s soccer team won its second straight with a 2-1 win over Evergreen State, Monday evening at the Whitman Athletic Complex.

It was a dominant Whitman effort which resulted in 29 shots. The Blues forced Geoduck keeper Colin Hauser into 12 saves in his 90 minutes. Bernie Jones had a solid outing in goal for the Blues in allowing only one set piece goal

The Blues (2-1) had the lion’s share of the possession of the first half although Evergreen was able to mount a few attacks. The strong possession finally paid dividends as Jacob Burrill received a ball inside the box with his back to goal. He was dragged down and earned the Blues a penalty kick. The spot kick proved unsuccessful, though, as Edwin Romero’s Strike bounced off the left post and back into the field of play.

Whitman continued to dominate, but it would be the Geoducks who capitalized on a Whitman foul at the top of the penalty area. With the clock winding down, …slotted the free kick inside the left post to put Evergreen up 1-0 at the break.

Noah Taylor quickly evened the game just over two minutes into the second half. Taylor found the back of the net off a quality service from Oliver Dickson down the right flank.

Whitman absolutely peppered the Geoduck goal in the second half and was unlucky not to score on a handful of occasions. Jossue Tobar’s left peg was on full display, rocketing a pair of strikes with one missing the goal and another resulting in a point-blank save. Eric Gantt also got in on the action.

Whitman’s persistence finally paid off. Lucas McAllister took a service from Riley Kraft right at the six-yard box and roofed it to give his team a much-deserved lead and eventually the win.

Next up for the Blues is a trip out east to the New York/New Jersey area. Whitman opens at John Jay on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT)