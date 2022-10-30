Men’s soccer wins regular-season finale 4-0 over Wooster

Next Game: at Ohio Wesleyan University 11/2/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 02 (Wed) / 7 PM at Ohio Wesleyan University History

WOOSTER, Ohio (October 29, 2022) – With a bid to the North Coast Athletic Conference Tournament already locked up Entering the match, the Denison University men’s soccer team finished the regular season with a 4-0 shutout win at the College of Wooster on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Red got two goals a piece from Ethan Miracle and Rohan Tripathy as Miracle scored first in the 28th minute on the assist by Jake Krueger . Less than two minutes later, Miracle Assisted on Tripathy’s first goal to make it 2-0.

Miracle then made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute with an unassisted goal before Tripathy scored again in the 86th minute after the first career assist from Zarius Eusebius .

Miracle is now tied for the lead in the North Coast Athletic Conference in both goals (12) and points (26).

Goalkeeper Tommy Prokos made four saves before giving way to Brandon Asch for the final eight and a half minutes as the Denison defense finished with its seventh shutout of the season.

“It was a strong team win to close regular-season play,” said Head Coach Brandon Bianco . “We got positive contributions from everyone and defended well in the moments we needed to. We look forward to conference tournament play next week.”

For the second season in a row under Coach Bianco, Denison (10-4-3 overall, 5-2-1 NCAC) wraps up its regular season with 10 wins and heads to the NCAC Tournament semifinals as the No. 3 seed to take is second-seeded Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. The Big Red and the Battling Bishops will square off this time around at 7 pm on Wednesday, November 2. During their regular-season matchup this year, Denison fell 1-0 at home after a late goal in the 83rd minute by OWU’s Jaggar Brooker .