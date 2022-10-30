Men’s Soccer Win Streak Reaches Nine, Play Lehman Next Saturday for CUNYAC Championship

Next Game: vs. Lehman College 11/5/2022 | 3:00 P.M Nov. 05 (Sat) / 3:00 PM vs. Lehman College History

The men’s soccer team had a big day on Saturday.

They defeated John Jay College 2-0 to advance to play in next Saturday’s CUNYAC Final against Lehman College scheduled for 3:00 pm at neutral-site Queens College soccer field in Flushing, New York.

They also recorded their ninth straight win to stay on a hot streak during the most important part of the season.

The Baruch vs Lehman Championship match will mark the second straight year that these two schools will play for the CUNYAC Trophy and automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bearcats struck early in the ninth minute with Armen Celebi scoring.

Their lead grew to 2-0 in the 37th as Jemali Zarndaze reached double-digit goals this season with his tenth goal in the 37th minute.

Wessam Farag Assisted on both scores.

Kellen Sela continues to set the Baruch soccer record for shutouts (clean sheets), now with his 16th after recording six saves in the win at Flowers Park.

The CUNYAC Championship will take place at Queens College next Saturday 3:00 pm and more fan information will be released this week. At the very least, expect to register for tickets (free) in advance.