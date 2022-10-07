Men’s Soccer Welcomes William & Mary to Rudd Field

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s soccer team returns to Colonial Athletic Association play as the Phoenix hosts William & Mary on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Matchup is set for a 7:30 pm start at Rudd Field.

THE MATCHUP

• Elon and William & Mary have met 13 times on the soccer pitch in a series dating back to 2007. The Tribe has a 7-4-2 advantage all-time over the Phoenix.

• The Phoenix has taken the previous two contests in the series and is unbeaten in three of the past four meetings.

• Behind a pair of goals in the opening half from Jack Dolk and Scott Vatne , Elon took a 2-1 result over the Tribe in last year’s contest. The win helped the Phoenix clinch a berth for the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

LAST TIME OUT

• For the third time this season, the Phoenix was handed a loss as Elon fell at fellow Piedmont Triad Rival UNCG, 2-0, on Wednesday.

• The Spartans posted only the second multi-goal game allowed by Elon this season through its 11 matches.

• The loss puts Elon’s record to 11-14-1 against its longtime I-40 Rival in a series dating back to 1974. UNCG has now taken the previous two regular-season contests.

• Elon is 3-2-1 versus nonconference opponents so far this season. The Phoenix still has out-of-conference slates versus North Carolina (Oct. 18) and Radford (Oct. 26) remaining on its schedule.

DARDEN NAMED CAA DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

• Myson Darden became the fourth Phoenix player to be named the CAA Defensive Player of the Week as the league office rewarded him on Monday.

• Darden was a key contributor in the Phoenix’s two clean sheets last week. The Raleigh, NC, native played the entire second half versus High Point, holding the Panthers to only three shots in the second stanza in Elon’s 0-0 draw.

• His effort on Saturday versus Drexel helped the Phoenix shut out a Drexel team that came into the match leading the CAA in goals scored while holding the Dragons to only one shot in the second half.

• Elon has had the CAA Defensive Player of the Week four times this season. Darden joins Ryan Bilichuk , Vemund Hole Vik and Kasper Lehm as honorees who have received the Weekly accolade for the maroon and gold.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

• The Elon defense has posted seven clean sheets through its 11 games, tied for best in the country. The Phoenix also Ranks in the top-five of the Nation in shutout percentage (4th.636) and goals-against average (7th.545).

• Along with their CAA Weekly accolades, both Lehm and Hole Vik garnered national recognition as well this season. Lehm was named to the College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on Sept. 20 while Hole Vik received Honorable mention honors on Sept. 13.

• Netminder Ryan Bilichuk is tied for the NCAA leader in shutouts with seven and is seventh in the country in GAA at 0.55. The Greenville, SC, native is second in the CAA in save percentage at .862.

OPENING STANZA

• The Phoenix is ​​off to its best start since 2016 at 7-3-1 overall and is atop the CAA standings at 4-1. Elon is also currently second in the Atlantic Regional rankings and was the only CAA team receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.

• The Phoenix holds an overall 132-105 advantage in shots over the opposition. Elon also has a 58-33 advantage in shots on goal, hitting the target at a .439 percent clip.

• Mason Duval leads the Phoenix in points (10) and goals (five).

• Elon has recorded 16 goals from 10 unique scorers this season after Darden joined the scoring tally last week.

• The Phoenix is ​​coming off a 9-8-2 Ledger during the 2021 fall season and advanced to the CAA Championship final for the first time in school history.

• Elon Returns 21 players and seven starters in 2022 including All-CAA performers Kasper Lehm and Jannik Videbaek . The maroon and gold also welcomes back a pair of CAA All-Rookie team players in Calle Edelstam and Scott Vatne .

• Both Lehm and Videbaek were selected to the 2022 Preseason All-CAA team. The Phoenix as a team was tabbed third by the league’s head coaches in the 2022 CAA Preseason Poll.

• Three players will don the Captain armband for the Phoenix this season. Videbaek joins returning Captains Jeppe Jordoson and Marco Vesterholm as the team Captains for the 2022 season.

• Elon welcomes eight newcomers to its roster for 2022 – Gustavo Atencio , Ryan Bilichuk , Michael Clow , Myson Darden , Carlos Levy , Majaliwa Msabaha , Sumner Nenninger and Franc Gamiz Quer .

• Marc Reeves is in his sixth season as the head coach of the Phoenix. Through his 12 seasons overall as a head coach, Reeves has posted a career record of 113-81-34 with 38 of those victories coming at Elon.

SCOUTING WILLIAM & MARY

• The Tribe are 3-2-5 on the season and are on a seven-match unbeaten streak after picking up a 2-2 draw at College of Charleston last Friday. William & Mary currently sits fourth in the CAA standings at 2-1-2.

• On the Offensive end, the Tribe has accounted for 15 goals this season at 1.50 goals per match. Senior Alexander Levengood paces the team in goals (four) and total points (13).

• Graduate student Danilo Nikcevic has manned every minute in goal this season for the Tribe. The Podgorica, Montenegro, native has a GAA of 1.40 with four shutouts this season.

UP NEXT

Elon treks to Hofstra next Saturday, Oct. 15, in a rematch of the CAA title game last season. That contest is scheduled for a 1 pm kickoff.

