Men’s Soccer Welcomes UMass on Saturday

Bronx, NY – (September 30, 2022) – The Fordham men’s soccer team is back on the pitch on Saturday evening, when the Rams continue Atlantic 10 play against Massachusetts at Jack Coffey Field.

Fordham (3-1-5, 1-0-1 A10) continues to pile up decisions, extending its unbeaten streak to eight contests, following a 3-0 win over St. Bonaventure last Saturday and a 1-1 draw at Rutgers on Monday. The Rams, who entered the United Soccer Coaches Regional Rankings for the first time this year on Wednesday, are getting contributions from across the roster over the last five games, getting seven goals from seven different scorers.

Massachusetts (5-0-4, 0-0-2 A10) is also regionally ranked and enters Saturday’s contest with their own unbeaten streak, which stands at nine games. The Minutemen have played to a draw in each of their last three matches, which came against #25 Duquesne, VCU, and UMass Lowell. UMass is led offensively by Alec Hughes, who has five goals and two assists on the season, while Matt Zambetti has gotten the majority of play in net, making eight starts and posting a 0.70 goals against average and 23 saves.

SERIES HISTORY: This is the 28thth all-time meeting between Fordham and Massachusetts with the Minutemen holding a 16-10-1 edge in the series. The two squads last played each other in the spring 2021 season, where the Rams earned a draw and a double-overtime win in two meetings.

FORDHAM ENTERS SOUTHEAST REGIONAL RANKINGS (9/28): For the first time this season, the Fordham men’s soccer team cracked the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Rankings this week, checking in at #9. The Rams are one of six Atlantic 10 teams in the Southeast Regional Rankings this week along with Dayton (3rd), Duquesne (4th), Rhode Island (6th), Loyola Chicago (7th), and Massachusetts (10th). The remaining teams ranked in the Southeast Region include Marshall (1St), Kentucky (2n.d), Georgia State (5thth), and South Carolina (8th).

Fordham entered the regional rankings on the strength of an eight-match unbeaten streak. It is the longest streak for the team since a nine-match stretch in the spring 2021 campaign that ended with an Atlantic 10 Championship and a trip to the NCAA Championship for the Rams.

The Rams’ strength of schedule also contributed, as the team has played one of the toughest schedules through the month of September (21St in the NCAA) with more quality opponents to come (12th in the NCAA).

LAST TIME OUT: It was a grudge match between two top 50 RPI teams on Monday night, as the Fordham Rams and Rutgers Scarlet Knights played to a 1-1 men’s soccer draw at Yurcak Field.

The Fordham defense was the story of the first half, keeping Rutgers off the scoreboard. Defender Conrado Duhour was a one-man wall, blocking four of Rutgers’ seven shots in the opening frame. Of the three that were not blocked, Fordham goalkeeper Callum James stopped two, while the final one went wide.

The match opened up in the second half, as Rutgers scored in the 49th minute to take a 1-0 lead. Jackson Temple crossed the ball to the center of the box for Pablo Avila, who connected on a sliding shot into the net for his second goal of the season.

A little over five minutes later, Fordham found the equalizer on a superb individual effort from Daniel Espeleta . Espeleta picked up a loose ball in the box and picked the upper right corner from 15 yards out for his first goal of the season.

From there, neither Squad could find the go-ahead marker, but Rutgers came close in the 76th minute. It was Temple, who got in tight for a shot that James was able to grab the save just before the ball crossed the line. James finished the match with six saves in his first start of the season for Fordham.

HELLO OLD FRIEND: Today’s match-up will see a Reunion of sorts for Fordham’s Ben Shepherd as he faces his old team in UMass. Shepherd spent two seasons in Amherst, earning Second Team All-Atlantic 10 honors during the Abbreviated 2020-21 season. He netted a pair of goals that season and added a league-high seven assists.

NEWCOMERS SHOWING OUT: Fordham has seen the newest additions to the roster for the 2022 season contribute immediately. Newcomers have accounted for 10 of the 14 goals on the season, led by freshman Nathan Sims with five. The Rams also have two goals from Ben Shepherd and single markers by Timo Hummrich and Paolo Primavera is the year.

The Rams also have a newcomer in goal with Demetri Skoumbakis , who has solidified himself as Fordham’s top goalkeeper. Through eight matches, the transfer from LIU has three shutouts, a 1.00 goals against average, and 25 total saves.

