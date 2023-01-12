Men’s Soccer welcomes two new Raiders to the roster

DAYTON – Wright State men’s soccer head coach Jake Slemker and his staff have announced the addition of two players to join the Raider program and continue their education at Wright State University.

The newest Raiders are Roman Kedgley and Samuel Rudjord.

“We are really excited to add these two players this spring,” Slemker said. “It’s great timing for them to get accustomed to Wright State and our team so that they will be ready for the fall season. Both players bring a lot of quality to our group and as a staff we are ready to get working with them.”

Roman Kedgley – A native of London, England, Kedgley comes to Wright State following his freshman season at Houston Christian University, where he played in 16 games last fall with four starts as a defender over 376 minutes of action. Kedgley prepared at Reigate Grammar School and played soccer within academies his entire life, including playing with large clubs such as Brentford FC, Charlton Athletic and Chelsea FC.

Samuel Rudjord – A native of Oslo, Norway, Rudjord has played soccer since he was five years old, beginning his career, starting as a midfielder before moving to his current center back position. Rudjord has played with Nordstrand his entire career, including at the senior level, and has also played in the highest division for Juniors in Oslo and third division in senior soccer.