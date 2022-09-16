Men’s Soccer Welcomes Stonehill for Senior Day

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford men’s soccer team returns to Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium for their final home contest, welcoming Stonehill on Saturday. Saturday’s match will serve as Senior Day for the Hawks, as seven members of the 2022 Squad will be honored in a pregame ceremony. Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 3 pm

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-6) vs. STONEHILL SKYHAWKS (1-4, 0-0 NEC)

LOCATION: Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium (West Hartford, Conn.)

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Sep. 17 (3 p.m.)

WATCH: Hartford Hawks All-Access

LIVE STATS: Live Stats

TWITTER: @HartfordMSOC | #HawksRise

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

Hartford saw its comeback fall just short on Wednesday, falling, 4-2, at Holy Cross

The Hawks erased a two-goal deficit to tie the game at 2-2 before two late Crusader’s goals gave them the edge

Senior back Demario Cameron and freshman midfielder Nicholas Castrovinci scored the Hawks’ goals

and freshman midfielder scored the Hawks’ goals Junior goalkeeper Rotem Fadida tallied six saves on the day

tallied six saves on the day Cameron and Castrovinici pace the Hawks offense with two points each

Fadida leads the Hawks in net, posting a .610 save percentage and 36 total saves

Cameron and freshman back Jack Merrill have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 540 minutes

have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 540 minutes Junior midfielders Babou Sanyang , Nate Becher and Dario Cavada have also been mainstays in the Hartford starting lineup, earning the start in all fsix matches this season

SCOUTING STONEHILL

Stonehill enters Saturday’s match after falling, 1-0, at Bryant on Wednesday

The Skyhawks, who are 1-4 on the year, were picked to finish ninth in the NEC’s Preseason Coaches Poll

Jacob Woznicki paces the Crusaders offense, leading the team with four goals and eight points

Luke Fuller is the primary playmaker, dishing out the team’s lone assist on the year

Ryan Coutu and Carlos Dias Neto have both seen time in goal this season

Coutu sports a 2.25 goals against average and a .727 save percentage across four games, while Dias Neto has allowed one goal, making six saves in his Lone appearance

INSIDE THE SERIES

Saturday marks the sixth meeting all-time between the Hawks and the Skyhawks

Hartford has the edge in the all-time series, leading 4-0-1

The contest will be the first time since 1984 that Hartford and Stonehill meet on the pitch

The Hawks and Skyhawks battled to a 1-1 overtime draw on Sep. 22, 1984

Saturday will be the first time the two teams meet on Al-Marzook Field

SENIOR DAY

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford heads back on the road Tuesday for a meeting with LIU. Kickoff against the Sharks on Long Island is set for 4 pm For more information on the Hartford men’s soccer team, stay with HartfordHawks.com for updates and follow the team on social media (Twitter | Instagram).