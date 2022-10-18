Men’s Soccer Welcomes St. John’s For BIG EAST Play

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team is set to host St. John’s on Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium.

VS. ST. JOHN’S:

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Wednesday’s game with a 4-4-5 overall record and a 2-2-3 record in BIG EAST play. The Friars are looking to remain in the win column after going 1-1 last week. Providence suffered a 1-0 shutout in Washington, DC on Oct. 12 after a penalty kick by Georgetown gave the Hoyas the lone goal of the game. Providence went on to defeat Butler, 2-1, on Oct. 15 with goals scored by Gil Santos (Parede, Portugal) and Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.). These goals marked the third of the season for Santos and Qawasmy, matching Gevork Diarbian’s (Cranston, RI) three to lead the Friars. Diarbian was credited with the assist on Santos’ goal after he was able to take down a Bulldog defender for a clear path to get the cross off for Santos to tap in. Providence is 1-2-2 on the road and 3-2-3 at home.

Junior Gevork Diarbian leads the Friars with 10 points on three goals and four assists. Diarbian now joins Louis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) and Armaan Wilson (Kleinburg, Ontario) in the tie for fifth in the conference in assists with four. Qawasmy leads the BIG EAST with two game-winning goals in conference play. 11 Athletes have scored for the Friars in 13 games. Goalkeeper Rimi Olatunji (Brampton, Ontario) is tied for third in the BIG EAST, averaging one goal against in conference play. Olatunji’s .778 save percentage ranks fifth in the BIG EAST.

BIG EAST WEEKLY HONOR ROLL… Santos was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday, Oct. 17. Santos scored the first goal of a 2-1 win against BIG EAST opponent Butler on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. After this goal, Santos is tied for team-high three goals and has six points on the season.

FRIARS IN THE BIG EAST… With three games left, Providence is in the mix for one of the six spots in the postseason BIG EAST Conference Tournament. Entering Wednesday’s game, Providence is fifth overall with nine points and just one point out of fourth place. Georgetown, Xavier and Seton Hall lead the BIG EAST with 13 points each. St. John’s sits just below Providence, in sixth place with eight points. The Friars are looking to make their ninth straight BIG EAST Tournament appearance.

Series History vs. St. John’s

Last Meeting: (Queens, NY) — 2021 — Providence 1 | St. John’s 0

All-Time Series: St. John’s leads, 11-20-4

SCOUTING THE RED STORM… The Red Storm enter Wednesday’s match with a 4-6-3 overall record (2-2-2 BIG EAST) after tying Creighton (1-1) on Oct. 8 and defeating DePaul (2-1) on Oct. 12 in their most recent games. Ranking sixth in the BIG EAST, St. John’s is looking to replace Providence in the number five spot after Wednesday’s game.

St. John’s is led by redshirt junior Antek Sienkiel who has scored six goals and one assist while averaging 81.69 minutes per game. Sienkiel is followed by Graduate student Einar Lye who has six points on the season after three goals. Lye earned a Weekly Honor roll nod on Oct. 17 after he scored in his second straight game and for the third time in his last five appearances. Goalkeeper Zenden Hart was named Freshman of the Week on Oct. 17 after making a season-high six saves against DePaul.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier University on Oct. 29 at 7:00 pm before welcoming Creighton University to Anderson Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 pm to close out the 2022 regular season at home.