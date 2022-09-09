Men’s Soccer Welcomes Brown and New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team is set to host Brown on Sept. 10 and New Hampshire on Sept. 13 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

VS. BROWN:

LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION

VS. NEW HAMPSHIRE:

LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars are looking to earn their second win of the season after defeating Siena (4-0) and tying Rhode Island (1-1) in their most recent games. Four Friars had goals in the Siena game including Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI), Brendan McSorley (Randolph, NJ), Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa) and Thomas Tulgar (Bergenfield, NJ). Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) also posted his second shutout of the season. Gevork Diarbian scored the Lone goal for the Friars in the game against Rhode Island. Providence has a current record of 1-1-2 as they are set to close out their non-conference schedule next week.

FRIARS IN 2021…Providence finished the 2021 campaign with a 12-5-4 overall record, including a 5-2-3 mark in the BIG EAST Conference. The Friars qualified for their 20thth BIG EAST Tournament, claiming the No. 2 seed and earning a bye into the semifinals. The Friars’ postseason run continued in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th timeth time in program history, as the Squad advanced to the Third Round.



FRIARS PICKED FIRST IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST Conference announced its 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Friars were picked to finish first in the BIG EAST with Ramzi Qawasmy , Luis Garcia and Gevork Diarbian earning selections for the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Qawasmy was also selected as a Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, Qawasmy, Garcia and Diarbian landed spots on the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch Lists for Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards, respectfully.

The Friars earned four All-BIG EAST selections in 2021. Ramzi Qawasmy earned All-BIG EAST First Team. Two Friars earned All-BIG EAST Second Team senior Luis Garcia and junior Gevork Diarbian . leading scorer, Brendan McSorley earned BIG EAST All-Tournament Team honors. All four Friars will be returning for the 2022 season.

NEWCOMERS…The Friars have added eight incoming freshmen and one transfer for the upcoming season. The freshmen include, Tomas Magnusson (Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland), Mario Vazquez Pina (A Coruna, Spain), Mitchel Varley (Portsmouth, New Hampshire), Jaden Perryman (Ports-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago), Sam Montalto (Stonington, Conn.), Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.), Landon Cartwright (Old Greenwich, Conn.), and Owen VanMarter (Hilton Head Island, SC). Graduate transfer Nick Benjamin (Stonington, Conn.) joins the Friars after four seasons with the University of Hartford.

Series History vs. Brown

Last Meeting: (Providence, RI) – 2021 – Providence – 3, Brown – 0

All Time Series: 11-20-6

SCOUTING THE BEARS… The Bears began their 2022 campaign with a 0-1 record after a loss against Bryant. Coming off the 2-1 loss against the Bulldogs, the Bears will be looking to get into the win column against their cross-city Rival Providence. The Bears have a few key returners including Owen Schwartz and Kojo Dadzie. Schwartz was a Second Team All-Ivy selection after posting three goals and one assist for seven points in the 2021 season. Dadzie finished the 2021 campaign with four goals and one assist for the Bears. He has also scored the lone goal for the Bears to start the 2022 season.

The Bears were picked sixth in the Ivy League Preseason Coaches’ Poll after finishing in fifth place at the end of the 2021 season. Brown is under new leadership as Head Coach Chase Wileman begins his first year leading the team.

Series History vs. New Hampshire

Last meeting: 2021 – Providence – 1, New Hampshire – 2

All-Time Series: 8-8-3

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS… New Hampshire has posted a 1-2-0 record to begin its 2022 campaign falling to nationally ranked #20 Maryland in their season opener. The Wildcats then fell to Boston University before shutting out VCU at home. New Hampshire will host Florida International at home before traveling to Providence, RI to take on the Friars.

The Wildcats concluded their 2021 season with a 17-2-2 record, finishing first in America East. They made it to the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament before getting knocked out by #1 Oregon State. New Hampshire was picked to finish first in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll being led by four returners. Yannick Bright, Rory O’Driscoll, Jassem Koleilat and Tola Showunmi were named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List and each earned a series of honors at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Rory O’Driscoll has one of two goals for the Wildcats this season.

Up Next… The Friars are set to open BIG EAST play at Villanova on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2:00 pm before returning home to face Seton Hall the following weekend on Saturday Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m

For more updates on the Providence men’s soccer program, follow the team on Twitter @PCFriarsMSoccer.

– GO FRIARS! –