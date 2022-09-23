Men’s Soccer Welcomes Belmont in Homecoming Game

SIUE (3-3-1, 0-1 MVC)

vs. Belmont (4-1-2, 1-0 MVC)

Sat., Sep. 24, 7 p.m

Live stats: SIUEStats.com

Live video: ESPN3.com

THE COUGARS: Have dropped two straight after winning three in a row.

HOMECOMING: Since returning to Division I play in 2008, the Cougars are 12-1 in the annual Homecoming game. The Lone setback came last year when SIUE fell to Bradley 4-3 in 2OT.

FIVE ALIVE: SIUE’s five goals against USI were the Cougars’ most in a game since returning to Division I in 2008 and the first since a 5-0 win over Wisconsin-Parkside in September 2007.

SQUAD GOALS: SIUE is second in the Missouri Valley Conference in total goals with 11, which ranks 71st Nationally, and total points with 32, which ranks 79th in the NCAA.

LEADER: Paul Palacin is tied for the NCAA lead with three game-winning goals this season. He is second in the MVC in total goals with five.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Palacin earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in the MVC Sep. 6 after scoring three goals, including two game winners, against Lindenwood and Southern Indiana.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Bruins have met five previous times and SIUE holds a slim 3-2 advantage in the series. The Cougars are 3-0 in the series in Edwardsville. This is the first time the two schools will meet as conference mates in men’s soccer.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Eric Bauche and Sam Gomez have split time in goal this year. Bauche has made four starts and has a 1.25 goals against average. He has two shutouts. Gomez has made three starts and has a 2.00 GAA. He has made seven saves.