Men’s Soccer Visits Fordham And Brown This Week
Princeton (5-5-2) at Virginia Tech (3-2-9)
October 25 | 7 pm | Jack Coffey Field
ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats
Princeton (5-5-2, 1-2-1 Ivy) at Brown (6-4-2, 0-2-2 Ivy)
October 30 | 12 pm | Stevenson-Pincince Field
ESPNU | ESPN+ | International Stream | Live Stats | Tickets
Princeton men’s soccer returns to action twice this week with a pair of road games — including a nationally-televised match at Brown on Sunday which will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Notes To Know
- Princeton and Fordham are meeting for just the third time. The Tigers have won both previous meetings — each held in New Jersey. Last year, the Tigers scored a 2-1 win at Sherrard Field. Francis Akomeah scored first for the Tigers, connecting in the 21st minute. After the Rams pulled level in the 35th minute, Daniel Diaz on Bon broke the tie with a goal in the 51st minute.
- Ryan Clare leads Princeton in scoring this season with 14 points (6 goals, 2 assists). He has points in six of 12 matches entering this week. Last week, he had goals in both games and added an assist for a five-point week.
- Walker Gillespie had a hat trick last Tuesday at Virginia Tech in a 5-0 win. He hat trick was a natural one as he scored the game’s final three goals to break things wide open. It was his first career hat trick.
- Daniel Diaz on Bon is tied with Gillespie for second on the team with eight points (3 goals, 2 assists) despite entering this week without a point over his last three matches.
- Malik Pinto leads Princeton in assists with four. They had a pair of Helpers last week at Virginia Tech.
- Daniel Ittycher was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week last week after scoring his first career goal at Virginia Tech. After playing a reserve role through the first 10 matches, he has moved into the starting lineup for each of the last two. Over his last three games, Ittycheria has a goal and an assist and landed five shots on goal.
- William Watson has started eight matches in goal, posting a 3-2-2 record with two shutouts.
- Khamari Hadaway is 2-3-0 in goal over his five appearances, with two shutouts — including a clean sheet last week at Virginia Tech.
- On the alumni front, Kevin O’Toole and NYCFC are preparing for the Eastern Conference Finals in Philadelphia on October 30. O’Toole, the 2018 and 2021 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year and a 2021 first-team All-American, was drafted by NYCFC 34th overall in the 2022 MLS Super draft. He has started each of the last five matches for NYCFC, going the full 90 minutes in the midfield in each appearance.
- Antoine Hoppenot, a 2012 Princeton grad, spent the 2022 season with Detroit City FC of the USL Championship League. He scored the club’s first goal while playing in the USL Championship League and he was the Assists Champion during the regular season with 11.
- The Tigers are 23-36-10 all-time against Brown and 12-21-3 in Providence. Last year, the Tigers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to claim a 3-1 win in Providence. All three goals for the Tigers came in the second half, starting with a Lucas Gen goal in the 55th minute. Daniel Diaz on Bon would score the game-winner in the 63rd minute, and Kevin O’Toole provided some insurance in the 79th minute.