Men’s Soccer Visits #2 Kentucky For Friday Night Matchup

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s soccer team plays its final regular-season road contest on Friday night as they visit second-ranked Kentucky at 7 pm

Old Dominion (6-5-2, 3-2-1) enters the contest after a 2-1 loss at Coastal Carolina on Sunday night. Jan Marpe scored off a feed from Tristan Jenkins in the 59th minute for the Lone Monarch tally. Jenkins leads the team in scoring with five goals and two assists for 12 points, while Louis Beckett , Michael Eberle and Jonas Schmalbach have seven points apiece. In the net, freshman Michael Statham is sixth nationally in save percentage with a stellar .838.

Kentucky (9-0-5, 3-0-3) has been ranked among the top five nationally for most of the season and is riding a 14-match unbeaten streak. The Wildcats are coming off a 3-0 win at Indiana on Saturday. Nick Gutmann leads them in scoring with four goals and a team-best nine assists for 17 points. Eythor Bjorgolfsson follows him with a team-best seven goals and two assists for 16 points.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 7-1-2 and have won the last four meetings. Old Dominion scored its win during the 2017 season with a 2-0 win in Norfolk.

The Monarchs will close out the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 1 hosting Georgia State at 7 p.m