Men’s Soccer Victorious over Brockport

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College men’s soccer team earned its first win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 match over the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles. The lone goal of the match came from senior Alex Cabeca with an assist by junior Reefe Harrison as the thrilling goal was scored in the second half.

In a competitive first half of play, both Ithaca and Brockport were unable to score despite several attempts from the Bombers. They recorded five shots in the first half compared to two from Brockport thanks to a strong Ithaca defensive showing.

Graduate student Kyle Sicke attempted the Bombers first shot of the game within the first 10 minutes of play, but skewed the ball just left of the goal. Ithaca played a more strategic game utilizing shorter passes along the sideline and created more offensive opportunities for the team compared to other games thus far.

The Bombers earned several free and corner kick chances in the first half but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities to score. They earned a free kick with 28:14 on the clock Jack McCarthy sent into the box for senior Brendan Lebitsch to head into the goal but was unable to. They earned another free kick 19 minutes into the half, but sophomore Jack Longo’s an attempt to put one in the net from McCarthy again is blocked. Ithaca’s strongest attempt to score came with another free kick taken deep on the right sideline by McCarthy again. The ball was bobbled in the box by several players before Harrison attempted a shot, but just hit the crossbar.

Brockport also utilized a few opportunities to score from free kicks but were unable to score as well. Their most promising scoring attempt came after a free kick due to an Ithaca handball. The Golden Eagles sent a long shot into the keeper’s box with three Brockport players attempting to head it into the net, but the ball was knocked out of play.

The Bombers continued to go head-to-head with the Golden Eagles, but both teams are unable to capitalize on offensive opportunities. The game was left tied 0-0 after the first half.

Brockport doubled their shots in just the first five minutes of the second half, but both were saved by the first year goalkeeper Rami Kayed . They attempted a third shot with over 37 minutes left in the game but missed high of the goal.

After strong Offensive attempts throughout the entire game up to this point, Alex Cabeca finally scored for Ithaca 69:35 minutes into the game. After receiving an assist from Reefe Harrison , Cabeca sent a Rolling ball from the right side into the bottom left corner past Brockport’s keeper. Ithaca took a 1-0 lead and maintained it for the rest of the match.

Despite Ithaca’s lead, Brockport continued to play hard until the final whistle in an attempt to tie the match, but the Bombers’ defense proved stronger.

The Bombers who are in the midst of a five-game homestand will host Lycoming College on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 pm. The game will be played at Higgins Stadium.