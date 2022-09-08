Men’s Soccer Uses a Pair of Late Goals to Defeat Queens 3-1 on Thursday Night

Next Game: at VMI 9/10/2022 | 3:00 P.M Sept. 10 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at VMI

CHARLOTTE – Gardner-Webb picked up their second win of the season in a 3-1 decision at Queens on Thursday night. Aymane Sordo and Pablo Brimeaux each scored their first of the season, and both had a goal in the second half to seal the win for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

“We went on the road and did what we were supposed to do tonight,” said Head Coach Tony Setzer . “We scored early and executed at a high level after halftime. I’m proud of the guys for taking care of business.”

Gardner-Webb struck first scoring in the 12thth minute off the right foot of Owen Zaldivar into the bottom left corner. Zaldivar got the rebound from Odal Brown’s blocked shot to get the early score.

In the 23′ minute, Queens equalized bringing the match to 1-1. Mario Goic dished a pass to Darren Abbey who finished it into the bottom right for the goal after taking a deflection off the keeper. The match remained level for the remainder of the half.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were able to regain the lead in the 80th minute. August Guinle dashed down the left sideline, sending a cross into the box that took a deflection and found the feet of Sordo. The Queens keeper was able to get a hand on it but was unable to slow the ball down before it hit the back of the net.

Gardner-Webb tallied another in the 89′ minute off a penalty kick with Brimeux knocking it into the top left corner of the goal pushing the lead to 3-1 with less than two minutes left.

Javier Ramirez had the start for GWU in goal and had three saves during the evening. In total, Ramirez faced 12 shots from Queens.

The game saw nine yellow cards be distributed between the two teams, four to GWU and five to Queens. Gardner-Webb committed 22 fouls to Queens’ 21.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have their next Matchup on Saturday, September 10 at 3:00 pm at VMI.