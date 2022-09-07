Men’s Soccer Unable to Get by Duquesne
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – James Madison gave up a pair of first half goals as they fell at Duquesne, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Arthur J. Rooney Field.
JMU drops to 1-3, Enduring its first three-match losing streak since 2017, while DU moves to a perfect 4-0.
Freshman Kevin Larsson led the visitors with four shots. Sophomore Drew Slack made his first collegiate start, making three saves.
How It Happened
- Duquesne got on the board first in the seventh minute as Christoffer Vie Angell found the back of the net on a pass by Jesper Moknes from Nate Dragisich.
- In the 13th minute, JMU set up for a corner kick that would produce an opportunity to equalize, but Larrson’s shot bounced off the crossbar.
- DU made it a 2-0 match in the 17thth minute with a goal off the boot of Ask Ekeland.
- JMU put its first shot on goal in the 54th minute, as a redshirt junior Clay Obara’s shot was saved.
- The visitors had three consecutive shots between the 62n.d and 63rd minutes, but a redshirt sophomore Ethan Taylor had his shot saved and then blocked and was followed by redshirt junior Rodrigo Robles missing wide right 29 seconds later.
- JMU outshot the hosts 15-11 while holding a 7-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Quoting Head Coach Paul Zazensky
“Tonight we created a ton of chances, but continue to concede goals. We have to defend at a higher rate to be successful this season. We will keep working at it and rest for NC State.”
Up Next
JMU will wrap up the three-match road trip when they travel to NC State on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm and the match will be nationally broadcast on the ACC Network.