Men’s Soccer Unable to Get by Duquesne

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – James Madison gave up a pair of first half goals as they fell at Duquesne, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Arthur J. Rooney Field.

JMU drops to 1-3, Enduring its first three-match losing streak since 2017, while DU moves to a perfect 4-0.

Freshman Kevin Larsson led the visitors with four shots. Sophomore Drew Slack made his first collegiate start, making three saves.

How It Happened

Duquesne got on the board first in the seventh minute as Christoffer Vie Angell found the back of the net on a pass by Jesper Moknes from Nate Dragisich.

In the 13 th minute, JMU set up for a corner kick that would produce an opportunity to equalize, but Larrson’s shot bounced off the crossbar.

Quoting Head Coach Paul Zazensky

“Tonight we created a ton of chances, but continue to concede goals. We have to defend at a higher rate to be successful this season. We will keep working at it and rest for NC State.”

Up Next

JMU will wrap up the three-match road trip when they travel to NC State on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm and the match will be nationally broadcast on the ACC Network.