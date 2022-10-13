Men’s Soccer Two Week Unbeaten Streak Snapped at Manhattan

Box Score EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 12, 2022) – For the first time since September 28th, Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer found themselves on the wrong end of a score. Manhattan College held their home ground in a 5-0 decision Wednesday in New York.

Despite the defeat, the Mount stays in the heat of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings at 6-5-1 (2-2-1 MAAC).

Ataka’s Ozturk got the best opportunities coming off the bench, shooting four shots with three landing on goal.

Manhattan took charge in the first half. A hard landing between two players yielded a penalty to the Jaspers, scored by Henry Hamilton. Minutes later, Hamilton Struck again – this one a shot from five yards taken from the left side of the box.

Thoughts of a comeback came unglued at the outset of the second half. Gunnar Studenhoft scored for the Jasper in a one-on-one from the left side. At the 55thth minute, Anthony Denis supplied a header off a corner for Manhattan’s fourth. A fifth tally came nine minutes after that off the boot of Johan Velez.

Mount St. Mary’s Returns to Waldron Family Stadium Saturday (Oct. 15) against Siena. Kick off is at noon.