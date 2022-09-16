Men’s Soccer treks to Green Bay for Saturday Matchup

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s soccer team returns to Horizon League action on Saturday afternoon as the Raiders make the long trip north to take on Green Bay. First kick is scheduled for 2 pm in Wisconsin.

MATCH INFORMATION

Saturday, September 17 – 2 pm – Live Stats

LAST TIME OUT

For the second straight contest, Wright State used some late magic to even up the scoreboard, using a Brady Shapiro header in the 86th minute Tuesday to grab a 1-1 tie with visiting Duquesne. Reverend Manthey delivered a perfect corner to the head of Shapiro on the short side of the goal, as the ball sailed just past the outstretched arms of Duquesne keeper Domenic Nascimben.

SCOUTING THE PHOENIX

Green Bay has started the season 3-1-1 overall, with home wins over Eastern Illinois and Bradley already off the schedule. The Phoenix will begin Horizon League play on Saturday against the Raiders. Green Bay notched a 2-10-4 record last season with a 1-7-2 mark in Horizon League play.

HISTORY VS. GREEN BAY

The Raiders and Phoenix will meet for the 37th time in the series on Saturday, with the Raiders 3-1 winners at home last fall thanks to three first half goals and are now 15-19-2 all-time in the series.

ALL TIED UP

The Raiders have recorded three draws through six matches in the first year of no overtime play during the regular season. The last time Wright State had three or more ties for a complete season was the 2019 Squad that amassed four draws as part of its 11-8-4 overall record, while the 2018 (13-3-3) and 2016 (11-6 -3) teams finished the year with three ties.

NEXT UP

Following Saturday’s match, the Raiders return back to Alumni Field to host Northern Kentucky next Saturday, September 24 before a pair of matches on the road September 28 and October 1 at Milwaukee and Robert Morris.