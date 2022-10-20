Men’s Soccer Treks North To Play At Boston College Friday Night

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The University of North Carolina men’s soccer team is on the road once again, traveling north to Newton, Mass., for a nationally-televised match against Boston College on Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 6 pm ET at the Newton Soccer Complex.

The contest will be broadcast on the ACC Network with Joe Malfa and Kaylyn Kyle on the call.

The Tar Heels enter the Atlantic Coast Conference Clash with a 6-4-2 record on the year, including a 2-2-2 mark in league action. Three crucial points are on the line as Boston College, which is 3-6-3 (1-4-1) overall, sits at the bottom of the Atlantic Division while UNC is currently fourth in the Coastal Division.

Leading Carolina’s offensive effort is Milo Garvanian , whose 12 points on the year is his career best. He ranks first on the roster in goals (4), assists (4), points (12) and shots on goal (10). Six additional players have found the back of the net this season, including Akeim Clarke and Key White with two apiece.

Carolina has continued to lock down on defense throughout the season, allowing its opponents an average of just 6.6 shots per game for the lowest in the conference. The Tar Heels have kept their competitors to six shots or fewer in seven of their 12 contests and 10 or fewer in all but one.

A staple on UNC’s stalwart back line is Til Zinnhardt , who was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season. The grad transfer is one of only two outfield players in the ACC who has logged a full 90 minutes in all contests played so far.

Boston College, led by third-year head Coach Bob Thompson, dropped a 3-1 decision to Wake Forest in its last outing on Oct. 15. Stefan Sigurdarson leads the Eagles with eight goals, 17 points and 10 shots on goal. The senior forward is tied for second in the league in goals, also ranking second with 1.42 points per game and 0.67 goals per game.

Friday’s Tilt will be the 18th meeting between the two teams in program history and the first since 2018. Carolina, which has out-scored Boston College 40-16 all time, leads the series at 12-4-1, including a 7-1 -1 record for contests played in Massachusetts and a 7-1 mark under head Coach Carlos Somoano .

Stay up to date with Carolina men’s soccer by following the Tar Heels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.