Men’s Soccer Travels to Take in Wisconsin

PISCATAWAY, NJ – For the first time in 29 days, the Rutgers men’s soccer team (4-1-2, 1-0-0) will hit the road to face Big Ten Rival Wisconsin (3-3-0, 0-1-0) on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 pm ET.

The match marks the first of four road Big Ten contests this season.

Last Time Out

The Scarlet Knights opened Big Ten play with a 4-2 win over Northwestern (1-4-2, 0-1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 17. Cole Cruthers and Hugo Le Guennec recorded the first scores of their careers while Jason Bouregy and Jackson Temple also tallied goals. Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe added five saves in net.

The win keeps RU unbeaten through its last five games, dating back to Sept. 2 with a 1-1 draw against Princeton.

Temple and Le Guennec Earn National and Conference Praise

After an impressive week, Jackson Temple garnered recognition from not only the Big Ten, but also national attention. Temple was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, selected to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week and chosen as the United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week.

The senior forward guided the team to a pair of wins over UAlbany (5-1) and Northwestern (4-2), recording three goals and two assists for eight points between the two outings.

Temple had a career night against the Great Danes, with his first brace of the season, and second of his career, in addition to two helpers. The six points marks a single game career-high.

They followed up the performance with another goal in the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against the Wildcats.

In addition to Temple’s praise, Hugo Le Guennec was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week.

The Honor comes after the senior defender recorded the first points of his career, recording the first goal and assist of his college career against Northwestern.

Spreading the Love

Through seven outings, the Scarlet Knights have seen ten unique goal scorers for a total of 19 goals.

MD Myers leads the pack with six scores after securing braces against Omaha (Aug. 25) and Yale (Sept. 5) in addition to one-goal outings against Rider (Sept. 9) and UAlbany (Sept. 13). Pablo Avila (1), Jackson Temple (4), Ian Abbey (1), Joey Zalinsky (1), Jason Bouregy (2), Ola Maeland (1), Bryan Keating (1), Cole Cruthers (1) and Hugo Le Guennec (1) have also added goals for RU.

B1G Time

Rutgers tops the Big Ten in every Offensive statistic except winning goals, where Pablo Avila is tied for second.

MD Myers the conference in four categories: goals (6), shots (30), shots on goal (17) and points (14). His nine shots against Yale also tops the conference as well as his pair of two-goal outings.

Jackson Temple and teammate Ola Maeland leads the Big Ten in assists, recording four each this season.

Temple also sits in second in both goals (4) and points (12) behind only Myers. His six points against UAlbany leads the league as well.

Welcoming the Newcomers

McElderry and his staff added 11 newcomers to the Squad in the offseason, including three transfers and seven freshmen.

Transfers MD Myers (High Point), Sahab Kular (Cleveland State), Nick Spittle (Seneca [OCAA]), Zach Riviere (Georgetown) and freshmen William Baker , Sam Delgado , Ian Abbey , Nestor Cabrera , Cole Cruthers , Ciaran Dalton and Dylan Van Der Walt were all welcomed to the team.

The freshmen trio of Abbey, Cruthers and Dalton have made an impact on the team this season, all recording starts. Dalton Tops the goalkeepers with nine saves and two while Abbey and Cruthers have scored goals.

Back Again

The Scarlet Knights return 20 student-athletes overall and 11 players with eight or more starts from the 2021 roster that went 9-6-2, the most wins in a campaign since 2015. Notably, All-Region and All-Big Ten selection Jackson Temple and All-Big Ten Freshman Team Picks Matthew Acosta and Joey Zalinsky will be returning to the roster.

Looking into the Badgers

After consecutive wins over UAB (2-0) and Marquette (4-2), Wisconsin snapped its streak with a loss in its Big Ten opener against Penn State (0-1).

Keenan Maxwell leads the Badgers with four goals for 10 points. Goalkeeper Carter Abbott has played every minute for the team this season, recording 16 saves on 57 shots faced.

Wisconsin owns the 6-4 edge in the all-time series between the two programs. After winning a pair of games in 2019 and 2021, the Scarlet Knights dropped the most recent outing in Sept. Of 2021, 0-2.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers will return home to host Fordham at Yurcak Field on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m

