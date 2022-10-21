Men’s Soccer Travels to New Mexico for Conference Play

Game Notes

CANYON, Texas — The West Texas A&M men’s soccer team takes on Lone Star Conference Rival Eastern New Mexico for the first time in three years. The Buffs and Greyhounds are scheduled to kick off at 8 pm Central time at Greyhound Stadium in Portales, New Mexico.

LIVE COVERAGE

Live stats and stream will be available for Saturday’s match provided by the ENMU Athletic communications department. Viewers have the option to watch the match on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network for a $10 24-hour day pass or a $50 season pass. For more information visit GoBuffsGo.com.

SERIES HISTORY

WT leads the series with a 21-8-1 record over Eastern New Mexico. The Greyhounds are in their first season back after previously competing in 2019. Before ENMU reinstated the program, the Greyhounds defeated the Buffs 2-1 in a non-conference matchup in 2019.

SCOUTING EASTERN NEW MEXICO

The Greyhounds came off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the UT Tyler Patriots. The match appeared close on paper, but ENMU couldn’t get one of their 12 shots to go into the back of the net. Offensively, Jaime Olivia and Ben Sauerlander lead the team with three goals each. Paul Waschkau accounts for most of the time in goal, allowing 21 goals while making 42 saves.

LAST TIME OUT

The Buffs held a 1-0 lead into Halftime after Kenny Brown took on the UT Permian Basin defense. Brown sent a shot across the face of the goal and into the side netting. WT held on to its lead until the 66th minute when the Falcons scored off a corner kick. Despite final pushes by both teams, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

BUTCH LAUFFER

Butch Lauffer is in his 32nd season as head men’s soccer coach at West Texas A&M University. As the longest tenured head coach in WT history, Lauffer has coached the men to 29 consecutive non-losing seasons and the women to 12-plus victories in 12 seasons. Lauffer has recorded a 368-163-48 (.677) record at the helm of the Buffs with a 557-230-65 (.692) overall record at WT.

LSC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After helping the Buff defense to a pair of shutouts against St. Mary’s and Dallas Baptist, Bryan Martinez earned Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The Buffs became the first time since Sept. 24 to keep the Rattlers without a score along with the first time to register a conference point against St. Mary’s.

COMING UP

The Buffs host Oklahoma Christian for Senior Day at 6 pm in Canyon.