Men’s Soccer Travels to LIU on Friday

Bronx, NY – (September 1, 2022) – After facing two top 25 opponents last week, the Fordham men’s soccer team will get another tough test on Friday, as the Rams head to LIU for a 4:00 PM match.

If not for a last second goal by #17 Hofstra, the Rams would have come away with draws against two top 25 opponents on the opening weekend of 2022. Fordham (0-1-1) came back from that 2-1 loss to the Pride to post a 0-0 draw with #16 Providence at Jack Coffey Field.

For LIU, the Sharks came away with two wins on the opening weekend over Stony Brook and Iona. The team is in search of its first 3-0 start in 30 years. Offensively, Emil Jaaskelainen scored twice in LIU’s win over Iona, while Matthias Heiland netted the game-winning goal against Stony Brook. In net, Sergio Peralta has nine saves over two matches.

GAME COVERAGE:

Friday – Fordham at LIU – 4:00 PM

SERIES HISTORY: Fordham and LIU have a lengthy series history dating back to 1952. LIU holds a 16-9-5 edge in the all-time series with the two teams playing to a 0-0 double-overtime draw last season at Jack Coffey Field, which was the first meeting between the two schools since 2003. Fordham’s last win over LIU came in 2000.

LAST TIME OUT: As new students moved into the Rose Hill campus, they were treated to an excellent effort from the Fordham men’s soccer team, who opened their home schedule with a 0-0 draw against the 16th-ranked Providence Friars at Jack Coffey Field on Sunday.

Providence had a pair of prime chances in the first half. In the 16th minute, Brendan McSorley rocketed a shot from distance that Fordham’s Demetri Skoumbakis got his right hand is to keep it out of the net. Then in the 25thth minute, McSorely then made a run and cut to the top of the box for a shot that Skoumbakis was able to smother.

At the other end, Providence’s Lukas Burns was also up to the task, picking off a set piece shot by Ben Shepherd in the 32n.d minute to the upper right corner.

The two offenses continued to be stymied in the second half with the best chance coming from Fordham’s Florian Deletioglu in the 73rd minute, as Burns came out of his net to make a save, right at the corner of the six-yard box with the rebound being cleared away. Deletioglu had another chance in the 89th following a yellow card to Providence, but Burns was able to knock that opportunity to keep the match a scoreless draw.

Burns ended the match with five saves with Skoumbakis recording four as each picked up their first clean sheet of the season.

HELLO OLD FRIEND: One Ram looking forward to the LIU match is goalkeeper Demetri Skoumbakis , who spent the past three seasons at LIU. While there, he had an Incredible 2021 campaign earning a multitude of awards, including the 2021 NEC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-NEC, NEC Championship MVP, and NEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. He started all 20 games for the Sharks, posting seven shutouts, 73 saves, and a 1.00 goals against average.

NEW FACES: Ram fans will need a game program for the 2022 season, as the Rams have added 15 players to the roster, who were not on the finishing roster for the 2021 campaign. Fordham brought a mix of veteran players and underclassmen, including graduate student transfers Timo Hummrich (SMU), Ben Shepherd (UMass), Daniel Espeleta (Creighton), and Demetri Skoumbakis (SLIDE).

