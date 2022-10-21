Men’s Soccer Travels to Indiana Saturday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team (8-0-5, 3-0-4 Sun Belt) will travel to Bloomington, Ind. to take on Indiana (7-2-4, 3-1-3 Big Ten) at the Bill Armstrong Soccer Complex on Saturday at 7 pm EST.

The Wildcats hit the road following a scoreless draw against Sun Belt Conference opponent Coastal Carolina at home on Wednesday. UK fired 15 shots with four on goal but struggled to find the back of the net. True freshman Casper Mols earned the Cats’ fifth clean sheet of the season.

Kentucky is one of five teams still undefeated in NCAA Division I men’s soccer. The Wildcats look to continue the unbeaten streak with Saturday’s match. The Cats completed a streak of 15 undefeated matches in the 2021 season.

UK last went head-to-head with Indiana in 2019 in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were defeated by the Hoosiers 0-3 in Bloomington. The longtime rivals hold a 2-20-4 all-time series record with Kentucky’s only two wins coming from the 1995 and 2018 seasons. The Cats look to secure their first win in Hoosier territory.

Live stats will be available for the match at Indiana by clicking here. Fans can also stream the contest live on B1G+.

