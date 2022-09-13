Men’s Soccer Travels to Holy Cross on Wednesday
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Hartford men’s soccer team wraps up its quick two-game road trip with a stop in Worcester, Mass., taking on Holy Cross on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium is set for 6 pm
HARTFORD HAWKS (0-5-0) at HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (2-3, 0-0 PATRIOT LEAGUE)
LOCATION: Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium (Worcester, Mass.)
DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Sep. 14 (6 p.m.)
WATCH: ESPN+
LIVE STATS: Live Stats
TWITTER: @HartfordMSOC | #HawksRise
HARTFORD QUICK HITS
- Hartford looks to bounce back after falling at Siena this past Sunday
- Junior goalkeeper Rotem Fadida tallied six saves on the day
- Graduate student Mevlan Lebiti and freshman Anthony Sansone pace the offense with five shots each
- Fadida leads the Hawks in net, posting a .612 save percentage and 30 total saves
- Senior back Demario Cameron and freshman back Jack Merrill have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 450 minutes this year
- Junior midfielders Babou Sanyang, Nate Becher and Darío Cavada have also been mainstays in the Hartford starting lineup, earning the start in all five matches this season
SCOUTING HOLY CROSS
- After starting the season on a three-game losing streak, the Crusaders have bounced back, winning their last two contests
- Holy Cross first defeated UMass Lowell before taking down Iona, 2-1, last Saturday
- Evan Jones paces the Crusaders offense, leading the team with three goals and six points
- A trio of Holy Cross players have been dynamic playmakers, as Jon Klein, Taj Salawu and Marcus Williams have two assists each to top the team
- Jimmy Joyce and Josh Tubbs have split time in net for the Crusaders this season
- Joyce boasts a 2.10 goals against average and a .500 save percentage, while Tubbs sports a 2.57 GAA and a .571 save percentage
INSIDE THE SERIES
- Wednesday marks the 30th meeting in the all-time series between the Hawks and Crusaders
- Hartford has the edge in the all-time series, leading 22-5-2
- The two teams met last season in West Hartford, battling to a 1-1 double overtime draw to open the 2021 season
- The Hawks hold a 5-3-3 edge in games played at Al-Marzook Field
- The series has been even as of late, as the last two meetings have ended in ties
NEXT IS TAP
Hartford Returns home for its final contest at Al-Marzook Field on Saturday, September 17, taking on Stonehill. Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 3 pm For more information on the Hartford men’s soccer team, stay with HartfordHawks.com for updates and follow the team on social media (Twitter | Instagram).