Men’s Soccer Travels to Holy Cross on Wednesday

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Hartford men’s soccer team wraps up its quick two-game road trip with a stop in Worcester, Mass., taking on Holy Cross on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium is set for 6 pm

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-5-0) at HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (2-3, 0-0 PATRIOT LEAGUE)

LOCATION: Linda Johnson Smith Soccer Stadium (Worcester, Mass.)

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, Sep. 14 (6 p.m.)

HARTFORD QUICK HITS

Hartford looks to bounce back after falling at Siena this past Sunday

Junior goalkeeper Rotem Fadida tallied six saves on the day

Graduate student Mevlan Lebiti and freshman Anthony Sansone pace the offense with five shots each

Fadida leads the Hawks in net, posting a .612 save percentage and 30 total saves

Senior back Demario Cameron and freshman back Jack Merrill have formed a formidable center back partnership this season, playing all 450 minutes this year

Junior midfielders Babou Sanyang, Nate Becher and Darío Cavada have also been mainstays in the Hartford starting lineup, earning the start in all five matches this season

SCOUTING HOLY CROSS

After starting the season on a three-game losing streak, the Crusaders have bounced back, winning their last two contests

Holy Cross first defeated UMass Lowell before taking down Iona, 2-1, last Saturday

Evan Jones paces the Crusaders offense, leading the team with three goals and six points

A trio of Holy Cross players have been dynamic playmakers, as Jon Klein, Taj Salawu and Marcus Williams have two assists each to top the team

Jimmy Joyce and Josh Tubbs have split time in net for the Crusaders this season

Joyce boasts a 2.10 goals against average and a .500 save percentage, while Tubbs sports a 2.57 GAA and a .571 save percentage

INSIDE THE SERIES

Wednesday marks the 30th meeting in the all-time series between the Hawks and Crusaders

Hartford has the edge in the all-time series, leading 22-5-2

The two teams met last season in West Hartford, battling to a 1-1 double overtime draw to open the 2021 season

The Hawks hold a 5-3-3 edge in games played at Al-Marzook Field

The series has been even as of late, as the last two meetings have ended in ties

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford Returns home for its final contest at Al-Marzook Field on Saturday, September 17, taking on Stonehill. Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 3 pm For more information on the Hartford men’s soccer team, stay with HartfordHawks.com for updates and follow the team on social media (Twitter | Instagram).