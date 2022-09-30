Men’s Soccer Travels To DePaul

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s soccer team will travel to Chicago, Ill. to face BIG EAST foe DePaul on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 pm (ET).

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars are looking to get back in the win column as they are coming off a 2-2 tie to Seton Hall in their BIG EAST home opener on Sept. 24. It marked the second-straight tie for the Friars, following a 1-1 draw at Villanova on Sept. 17. In both games, Providence came from behind to score the equalizers. Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.) scored his first collegiate goal against Villanova. Christopher Roman (Glastonbury, Conn.) and Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain) each scored their first goal of the season against Seton Hall for the 2-2 draw.

Junior Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, RI) leads the Friars with seven points on two goals and three assists. He scored two assists in the Friars’ most recent game against Seton Hall. Garcia, who ranks third in the BIG EAST in assists and leads the team with four, owns six points on the season after Saturday’s goal. Nine athletes have scored for the Friars through eight games.

FRIARS PICKED FIRST IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST Conference announced its 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Friars were picked to finish first in the BIG EAST with Ramzi Qawasmy, Luis Garcia and Gevork Diarbian earning selections for the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Qawasmy was also selected as a Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Qawasmy, Garcia and Diarbian also landed spots on the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch Lists for Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards, respectively.

Series History vs. DePaul

Last Meeting: (Providence, RI) – 2021 – Providence 1 | DePaul 1

All-Time Series: Friars lead, 4-2-4

SCOUTING THE BLUE DEMONS… DePaul enters Saturday’s game with a 3-2-3 overall record after opening BIG EAST play with a draw against No. 20 Butler on Sept. 17 (2-2). The Blue Demons were selected to finish ninth in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Sophomore Cade Hagan and junior Marek Gonda lead DePaul with four points on one goal and two assists each. Senior midfielder Michael Anderson recently earned a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll nod after scoring his first goal of the season against No. 20 Butler. All three Blue Demons have played in each of DePaul’s eight games so far this season.

WHAT’S NEXT… The Friars will return to the East Coast to take on Connecticut at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium in Storrs, Conn. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.