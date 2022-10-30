Men’s Soccer Torches UMHB in Regular Season Finale

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Concordia Texas men’s soccer team torched the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor by a score of 5-1 to cap off the regular season undefeated in conference play. Sophomore midfielder Melvin Molina led the way with two assists and one goal inside the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Saturday.

The Tornados outshot the Crusaders 14-8 while junior goalkeeper Joshua Redding posted five saves in his eighth win of the season.

Antonio Rios gave the Tornados a lead in the ninth minute, scoring on a double-assist from Cameron Burleson and Molina. Carlos Huato made the deficit two in the 18th minute thanks to another double-assist by Rios and Richard Aguirre.

Molina added another goal in the first half to put the Tornados up by three heading into the intermission.

Theo Givens added a fourth goal for the Tornados in the 51stSt minute before the Crusaders found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Putting on the finishing touches, CTX capitalized on their third double-assist goal of the match when Jonathan De La Torre scored from Leo Lopez and Juan Gonzalez for the final goal of the match.

Concordia Texas will now look to carry their momentum into the ASC Men’s Soccer Tournament as the host team starting next Thursday. The Tornados will compete at 2 pm against an opponent to be determined in the semifinal.

