Men’s Soccer Tops 20th-Ranked Campbell 2-0

NORFOLK, Va. — Freshman Michael Eberle tallied one goal and one assist, while fellow freshman Michael Statham stopped eight shots as Old Dominion knocked off 20th-ranked Campbell 2-0 on Friday night at the ODU Soccer Complex.

The win over Campbell was the first over a nationally-ranked team since 2016 when the Monarchs defeated 18th-ranked Radford.

“A very pleasing win. I felt we had a good week of training and the guys worked really hard, which built up for a great performance,” said ODU Head Coach Alan Dawson . “We got the first goal and managed the game well into the second half when we got the second one. I always felt we needed two against a very strong Campbell team. We are taking steps in the right direction. Michael Statham was outstanding in the last 15 minutes to keep a clean sheet, but everyone bought in tonight.”

Old Dominion (2-2) got on the board in the 25thth minute as Eberle connected with Tristan Jenkins on a feed and he blistered the back of the net for an early 1-0 Monarch advantage. Campbell kept pressure on in the half, but the defense stayed tough and kept a 1-0 lead at half.

In the second half, Eberle took a feed from Louis Beckett in front of the net and put in his second goal of the year at the 71St minute mark for the 2-0 lead.

Campbell threw several attempts at the Monarchs in the final 20 minutes and that resulted in several key Statham saves. Campbell had one stretch with three shots in succession, all of which were swatted away by the freshman goalie including a one-handed save in the final three minutes.

Old Dominion Returns to the home pitch on Tuesday night for an Interstate 64 Showdown with the Tribe of William & Mary at 7 pm