Men’s Soccer To Square Off With VCU Tuesday At Dorrance Field

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The University of North Carolina men’s soccer team will look to carry its momentum from a 2-0 shutout into another home match against Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm ET at Dorrance Field.

Tickets for the Tar Heels' penultimate regular season home game are available for purchase here.

Carolina enters the contest with a 5-3-2 (2-2-1) record on the season, most recently shutting out Virginia Tech, 2-0, on Oct. 7 for three crucial points in Atlantic Coast Conference play. A three-point performance from Milo Garvanian against the Hokies behind one goal and an assist brought his season total up to 10 to match his career high set last year.

The fifth-year midfielder, who is tied for ninth in the ACC in goals, leads the team with four goals, two assists, 10 points and eight shots on target. Key White also notched a goal on Friday less than three minutes after Entering the match off a feed from Garvanian for his second of the year while Akeim Clarke , Hilli Goldhar and Sam Williams have all found the back of the net once.

Carolina has demonstrated a defensive-minded style of play throughout the season. UNC’s back line – led primarily by Matt Edwards Captain Tim Schels , Riley Thomas and Til Zinnhardt – has limited its opponents to an average of only 7.0 shots per game, which is the lowest in the conference. Of the 10 games played so far, the Tar Heels have held their opponents to six shots or fewer in five of them.

Zinnhardt, who was named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List earlier this season, is the Lone Tar Heel who has logged a full 90 minutes in all 10 matches.

VCU, which sits at 1-5-5 overall, is coming off its first win of the season against Davidson on Saturday night. The Rams are paced by Camilo Comi’s three goals and Gerardo Castillo’s two assists while John Ermini owns a .737 save percentage between the posts. Under 13th-year head Coach Dave Giffard, VCU was picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Tuesday’s Tilt will be the 12th meeting in program history between the two teams as Carolina looks to extend its streak in the all-time series record at 7-2-2, including a 4-1-1 mark for contests in Chapel Hill. The two programs battled to a 1-1 draw last year at Dorrance Field with UNC’s goal coming from Ernest Bawa .

