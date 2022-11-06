Men’s soccer to meet Central Arkansas in ASUN semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the Bellarmine University men’s soccer team will meet Central Arkansas in the ASUN Tournament semifinals in Conway, Arkansas.

Sixth-seeded Bellarmine (6-4-7) and second-seeded Central Arkansas (6-4-5) will square off at 7 pm (ET) Monday at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex. The Bears captured last year’s postseason meeting 2-0.

As far as ASUN semifinal appearances, Bellarmine is a perfect 3-for-3 in the Division-I era. The Knights advanced to the conference final four this season after defeating third-seeded Stetson 3-0 in penalty kicks following a 2-2 stalemate Saturday night. Central Arkansas earned a quarterfinal bye after wrangling the two-seed.

In the 2022 regular season, Bellarmine’s 1-0 loss to Central Arkansas on Sept. 17 at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium was a tough pill to swallow. Not only was an own goal in the 10th minute the difference, the Knights nearly doubled the Bears in shots, finishing with a 14-8 advantage.

Central Arkansas Secured the two-seed and a quarterfinal bye after going 5-1-2 in ASUN play. The Bears enter the conference tournament on a six-game unbeaten streak that includes four draws, including its last two matches of the regular season, the latter a 2-2 deadlock with league rival Jacksonville.

Forward Sebastian Andreassen and midfielder Karim Diao earned first-team ASUN All-Conference Accolades for Central Arkansas, with Andreassen registering seven goals and five assists. Defenders Bradyn Knutson (three assists) and Richy Lapointe-Guevara (five goals) garnered second-team notice for the Bears while forward Pietro Fontana was an All-Freshman Team selection.

Bellarmine had a nine-game unbeaten streak snapped by No. 12 Lipscomb in the regular-season finale, but the Knights bounced back with a positive result — and then some — to start the postseason. Junior defender Brock Pope and sophomore forward Chris Shust netted the goals against Stetson, while senior midfielders Rahim Shalash and Joey Gladys and ASUN All-Freshman Team midfielder Cooper Forcellini contributed assists.

Junior forward Nolan McGrath , Pope and Gladys nailed their attempts in the PK shootout. Senior goalkeeper and second-team ASUN All-Conference recipient Matthew Brozovich made a Spectacular diving stop on Stetson’s first PK attempt, perhaps leading to the ensuing two wild shots by the Hatters that weren’t on frame.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).