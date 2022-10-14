Men’s Soccer to Host No. 13 Xavier

CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer is back at Wish Field on Saturday to take on No. 13 Xavier. The Matchup is set to begin at 1 pm CT and can be streamed on the Big East Digital Network presented by SoFi on FloSports. Admission will be free as DePaul celebrates Alumni and Family Weekend.

DePaul (3-4-5, 0-2-2 BIG EAST) is on the hunt for their first BIG EAST win of the season. The Blue Demons fell to the Red Storm 2-1 on Wednesday evening. Felipe Corral’s pass deflected off of a St. John’s defender and rolled into the back of the net, giving the Blue Demons their Lone goal of the match.

Xavier (9-0-4, 3-0-3 BIG EAST) comes to Lincoln Park after beating Creighton 3-1 on Wednesday night, scoring all three goals in the second half. Xavier has yet to lose this season and is on top of the BIG EAST rankings.

This will be the 19th meeting between the Blue Demons and the Musketeers, with Xavier leading the series 15-3-1.

Xavier Notes