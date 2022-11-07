Men’s Soccer To Host NCAA Regional This Weekend; Complete Info Here

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men’s soccer team will host an NCAA First/Second Round Regional at Pickard Field on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13.

First round games will feature the host Polar Bears (11-1-4) and US Merchant Marine Academy (11-4-6) at 11:00 am on Saturday, followed by Babson (15-3-2) and Vassar (9 -3-5) at 1:30 pm Sunday’s second round match is scheduled for a 1:00 pm start.

Tickets will be sold at the field beginning at 10:00 am on Saturday and will be $6 for adults, $3 for Seniors and students and Bowdoin students free w/ID. All games will be carried live by the Northeast Sports Network.

Bowdoin will be making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance all-time and first since 2017. The Polar Bears last hosted an NCAA Tournament regional in 2010, when they advanced to the semifinals of the national tournament. Bowdoin earned an at-large bid following a first-place finish in the NESCAC regular season, before falling in penalty kicks in the opening round of the conference tournament.

A complete preview of the regional will be posted later this week.