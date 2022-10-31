Men’s Soccer to Host Georgia Southern in Regular-Season Finale

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team (4-4-6, 1-1-5 Sun Belt) Returns to the pitch when the Chanticleers will host Georgia Southern (1-13-1, 0-7 Sun Belt) in the regular-season finale for both teams is Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 pm ET at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

COASTAL VS. GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Tuesday night’s match will mark the 11th all-time meeting between the Chanticleers and Eagles dating back to 1985. CCU holds a 6-3-1 lead in the series, and that includes a 4-1-1 lead in matches that have been played in Conway.

CCU has three consecutive wins in the series, which includes the Chants defeating Georgia Southern 6-0 in the semifinals of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

With CCU in Conference USA and Georgia Southern in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), the two teams did not meet on the pitch last season.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal Carolina traveled to Harrisonburg, Va., to face James Madison for the first time in program history. Neither team could get the ball into the net until the Dukes completed a penalty kick in the 86th minute for the Lone goal of the match.

Joey Batrouni had another strong performance in goal for the Chants, finishing the match with six saves.

CHANT TALK

The Chants enter the match seventh in the Sun Belt standings with eight points. With the way the schedule is in Tuesday night’s action, a win by the Chants could move them up a couple of places in the standings.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Georgia Southern has struggled this season to a 1-13-1 overall record and is winless in conference action (0-7). The Eagles enter tonight’s action 0-9-1 in their past 10 matches and have recorded their lone win of the season on the road.

Georgia Southern has had a problem scoring this season, as Samuel Odame is the team’s leading scorer with eight points on three goals and two assists. Manuel Prieto has six points on three goals.

Dagoberto Romero has been in goal for the Eagles for 12 matches. He has 45 saves on the season and a 2.96 goals against average.

The match can be watched live on ESPN+. Links to watch the match live and for live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media at @CoastalMSoccer (Twitter), Facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports. com.