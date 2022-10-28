Men’s Soccer to Honor 12 Seniors Before Match with DePaul on Saturday

Omaha, Neb. — Before taking the pitch on Saturday evening to battle DePaul, the Creighton men’s soccer program will honor 12 players in a senior night ceremony. The Bluejays will Honor Jake Ashford , Charles Auguste , Cameron Briggs , Dominic Briggs , Mitch Dobson , Diego Dutilh , Andrew Karcher , Paul Kruse , Alejandro Maillet , Luke Mitchell , Luke Waters and Callum Watson .

Series History: Creighton Leads DePaul 11-2-0

The Bluejays hold a significant edge on the Blue Demons, claiming 11 of 13 meetings. The two teams have battled seven times in Omaha, Creighton taking each matchup.

Date Opponent Score

9/1/90 DePaul W, 1-0

9/11/10 DePaul W, 2-0

9/11/11 at DePaul W, 1-0 (2OT)

11/2/13 * DePaul W, 5-1

11/1/14 * at DePaul W, 2-1

10/3/15 * DePaul W, 1-0

9/24/16 * at DePaul W, 4-1

10/28/17 * DePaul W, 2-0

10/27/18 * at DePaul W, 2-1

10/23/19 * DePaul W, 1-0

3/13/21 * at DePaul L, 1-2

4/2/21 * DePaul W, 4-3

10/6/21 * at DePaul L, 0-1

* = BIG EAST Conference Match

Scouting Creighton (5-3-6, 2-2-4 BIG EAST)

Fourteen matches into the season the Bluejays remain one of the few teams to find the net in each contest. In six contests Creighton has scored once, going 0-2-4 in those matches. When the Bluejays have scored two or more goals, Creighton is 5-1-2. Raise the output to three goals or more and Creighton is 5-0-0.

Junior Duncan McGuire leads the team and the BIG EAST with 24 points on 11 goals and two assists. Sophomores Owen O’Malley and Jackson Castro have each delivered seven goals. O’Malley has five assists to give him 19 points, while Castro has four to a total of 18 points.

Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has been solid throughout the season with a 1.52 GAA and 41 saves.

Scouting DePaul (4-5-6, 1-3-4 BIG EAST)

Although the Blue Demons’ record isn’t impressive, DePaul has been in every BIG EAST contest. Each of the Blue Demons’ three losses have been by just one goal. Since early October DePaul has earned draws with Seton Hall, Georgetown and Xavier as well as a win over Marquette.

DePaul’s strength has been its defense as the Blue Demons have allowed just 16 goals in 15 matches. Goalkeeper Gandhi Cruz has allowed just 13 goals in 14 matches, while making 63 saves.

Finding goals, however, has been a challenge for DePaul. The Blue Demons have just 13 goals this season, led by two goals from four different players. DePaul’s point leader is Cade Hagan with six (two goals and two assists).

What’s At Stake in the Final Two Matches

With two matches remaining in the regular season, the Bluejays still control their own destiny. Creighton enters the match with DePaul with 10 points in BIG EAST play to sit in a tie for sixth place with Providence. The top six teams make the BIG EAST Tournament, yet just three points separate the Bluejays from third place. With a pair of wins in the final two matches, Creighton could equal Seton Hall’s 16 points for second place.