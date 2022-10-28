Men’s Soccer to Honor 12 Seniors Before Match with DePaul on Saturday
Omaha, Neb. — Before taking the pitch on Saturday evening to battle DePaul, the Creighton men’s soccer program will honor 12 players in a senior night ceremony. The Bluejays will Honor Jake Ashford, Charles Auguste, Cameron Briggs, Dominic Briggs, Mitch Dobson, Diego Dutilh, Andrew Karcher, Paul Kruse, Alejandro Maillet, Luke Mitchell, Luke Waters and Callum Watson.
Series History: Creighton Leads DePaul 11-2-0
The Bluejays hold a significant edge on the Blue Demons, claiming 11 of 13 meetings. The two teams have battled seven times in Omaha, Creighton taking each matchup.
Date Opponent Score
9/1/90 DePaul W, 1-0
9/11/10 DePaul W, 2-0
9/11/11 at DePaul W, 1-0 (2OT)
11/2/13 * DePaul W, 5-1
11/1/14 * at DePaul W, 2-1
10/3/15 * DePaul W, 1-0
9/24/16 * at DePaul W, 4-1
10/28/17 * DePaul W, 2-0
10/27/18 * at DePaul W, 2-1
10/23/19 * DePaul W, 1-0
3/13/21 * at DePaul L, 1-2
4/2/21 * DePaul W, 4-3
10/6/21 * at DePaul L, 0-1
* = BIG EAST Conference Match
Scouting Creighton (5-3-6, 2-2-4 BIG EAST)
Fourteen matches into the season the Bluejays remain one of the few teams to find the net in each contest. In six contests Creighton has scored once, going 0-2-4 in those matches. When the Bluejays have scored two or more goals, Creighton is 5-1-2. Raise the output to three goals or more and Creighton is 5-0-0.
Junior Duncan McGuire leads the team and the BIG EAST with 24 points on 11 goals and two assists. Sophomores Owen O’Malley and Jackson Castro have each delivered seven goals. O’Malley has five assists to give him 19 points, while Castro has four to a total of 18 points.
Goalkeeper Paul Kruse has been solid throughout the season with a 1.52 GAA and 41 saves.
Scouting DePaul (4-5-6, 1-3-4 BIG EAST)
Although the Blue Demons’ record isn’t impressive, DePaul has been in every BIG EAST contest. Each of the Blue Demons’ three losses have been by just one goal. Since early October DePaul has earned draws with Seton Hall, Georgetown and Xavier as well as a win over Marquette.
DePaul’s strength has been its defense as the Blue Demons have allowed just 16 goals in 15 matches. Goalkeeper Gandhi Cruz has allowed just 13 goals in 14 matches, while making 63 saves.
Finding goals, however, has been a challenge for DePaul. The Blue Demons have just 13 goals this season, led by two goals from four different players. DePaul’s point leader is Cade Hagan with six (two goals and two assists).
What’s At Stake in the Final Two Matches
With two matches remaining in the regular season, the Bluejays still control their own destiny. Creighton enters the match with DePaul with 10 points in BIG EAST play to sit in a tie for sixth place with Providence. The top six teams make the BIG EAST Tournament, yet just three points separate the Bluejays from third place. With a pair of wins in the final two matches, Creighton could equal Seton Hall’s 16 points for second place.
McGuire Scoring at Impressive Pace
Junior Duncan McGuire enters the final two matches of the season with a team and BIG EAST best 11 goals. That number is already more than any Bluejay has delivered since Ricky Lopez-Espin closed the 2018 season with 12 goals. Consider that Creighton’s Diego Gutierrez won the BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. During those seasons he scored 15 combined goals, 10 in 2021 and five in 2020.
Creighton Sets Record with Sixth Draw
The Bluejays’ 2-2 draw at Marquette was Creighton’s sixth of the 2022 season, breaking the Creighton record of five draws set by the 2007 (12-3-5) and 2009 (7-4-5) squads.