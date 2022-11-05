Men’s Soccer to Face West Virginia in 2022 SBC Championship Quarterfinals

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team (5-4-6, 2-1-5 Sun Belt) will face West Virginia (6-6-4, 3-1-4 Sun Belt) Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 pm ET in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Championship in Lexington, Ky. The Mountaineers enter the Championship as the No. 4 seed, while CCU is the No. 5 seeds

COASTAL VS. WEST VIRGINIA

Sunday’s match will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the Chanticleers and Mountaineers dating back to 1995. WVU holds a 3-1-2 lead in the series. The teams met in Morgantown, W.Va., back in September with the Chants fighting to a 0-0 draw with the Mountaineers, who were ranked No. 21 nationally at the time.

LAST TIME OUT

Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 4-1 in the regular-season finale last Tuesday, Nov. 1, as CCU got two goals each from Noe Santos and Alvaro Garcia-Pasual.

Eythor Kjartansson tallied three assists in the match which was tied for the second-most assists in a single match in program history.

Randy Burkhardt made the start in goal for CCU and finished the match with three saves.

CHANT TALK

Garcia-Pascual has a league-leading 10 goals on the season, while also leading the Sun Belt in points per game (1.47) and in goals per game (0.67). His 21 points are third in the conference.

Kjartansson leads the Chants and is third in the conference in both assists (7) and in assists per game (0.47).

SCOUTING THE MOUNTAINEEERS

Ryan Crooks leads WVU in scoring with 14 points on four goals and a team-best six assists. Marcus Caldeira has 12 points on four goals and four assists, while Dyon Dromers has scored 11 points on a team-best five goals and one assist.

Lee Jackson has been solid in goal for WVU, finishing the regular season with a 1.38 goals against average and picking up 24 saves in his 13 matches played.

WVU has struggled when not playing in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are 2-5-1 in matches played on the road and are 4-1-3 when playing on their home pitch.

The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links to the video stream and live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media at @CoastalMSoccer (Twitter), Facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports. com.