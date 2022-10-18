Men’s soccer to face Belmont in home midweek match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team will host Belmont in a nonconference contest at 6:30 pm (ET) Wednesday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Bellarmine (6-3-3) and Belmont (5-3-4) will be meeting for the third time in three seasons since the Knights joined Division I. The Bruins won both of the previous two contests, 3-0 at Frazier Stadium in the spring of 2021 and 1-0 last season in the fall in Nashville.

Bellarmine Coach Tim Chastonay ‘s son, AJ Chastonay, plays for Belmont. In the aforementioned 3-0 win, AJ Chastonay made his Collegiate debut for Belmont and scored the Bruins’ first two goals, the initial one coming less than a minute after he entered in the second half. He was named second-team All-SoCon in each of his first two seasons (Belmont is now in the Missouri Valley Conference), with all seven of his goals last year being game-winners.

This season, Case Cox leads Belmont with four goals, including a hat trick against UIC, while Michael Saunders and Liam O’Brien have tallied three goals apiece. Saunders also has three assists. The Bruins’ defense has recorded four shutouts this season, including a scoreless draw against ASUN leader Lipscomb in early September.

Bellarmine is on a D1-era program-record six-game unbeaten streak. The first four outcomes were wins and the last two have been draws. The Knights conceded a single goal over the unbeaten streak, starting it off with a D1 era-record five straight shutouts before a 1-1 stalemate Saturday at ASUN foe North Florida.

The draw against North Florida may have contained the most resilient effort of the season by Bellarmine. Playing on the road, the Knights recorded the game-tying goal with only 36 seconds left as a freshman defender Teagan Dunne netted his first career goal as a junior midfielder Jack Fischer’s team-high fourth assist of the year. Bellarmine doggedly pursued the equalizer, with six of its 14 shots coming inside the final 11 minutes.

Ten players have accounted for Bellarmine’s 13 goals this season. Nolan McGrath is the only multi-goal scorer with four. The Knights’ defense is second in the ASUN in shutouts (five) and ranks third in goals-against average (0.92).

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).