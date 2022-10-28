Men’s soccer to face ASUN counterpart Queens in home finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team returns to ASUN action in welcoming Queens to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium for a 7 pm (ET) contest Saturday.

According to information provided this week by the ASUN on potential postseason scenarios, Bellarmine (6-3-5, 2-2-2 ASUN) can clinch a berth in the ASUN Tournament with a win over Queens (4-10, 1-5 ).

The Matchup with the Royals represents Bellarmine’s regular-season home finale. The Knights will celebrate Senior Day and are set to recognize Brandon Barrera , Matthew Brozovich , Tim Dapore , Camden Dunne , Joey Gladys , Jackson Kirn , Nolan McGrath , Rahim Shalash , Jackson Snowden and Haziq Zed .

Bellarmine and Queens are meeting for the first time in the Division-I era. The Royals transitioned to D1 and the ASUN this season from D2. The Knights elevated in 2020.

Queens has won three out of its last four matches, including a resounding 3-0 home win over ASUN’s counterpart Jacksonville. During the stretch, the Royals also collected nonconference road victories over UNC Wilmington, 2-0, and High Point, 1-0, the latter in the team’s most recent contest.

Felipe Mendonca has been a big threat offensively with a team-high five goals and three assists. Mario Goic has netted four goals and Louis Goldsack has chipped in three.

Bellarmine is on a D1-era program-record eight-game unbeaten streak. The Knights began the stretch with four wins and have since recorded four straight draws. Four were ASUN contests and four were nonconference games.

Bellarmine was idle in ASUN play last week. The Knights’ last two matches against Belmont (1-1 draw) and IUPUI (0-0 draw) were both nonconference contests. They last played a league game Oct. 15 at North Florida (1-1 draw). Bellarmine follows Queens by concluding the regular season with an ASUN Clash at league leader Lipscomb.

Bellarmine’s defense has conceded one goal or less over its last nine matches. Six of those were shutouts. The Knights rank second in the ASUN in shutouts (six) and third in goals-against average (0.86).

Bellarmine is 4-1-4 in Frazier Stadium this season. The Knights are 1-1-1 in ASUN play at home.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).