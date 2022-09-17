Men’s Soccer Ties Villanova 1-1 To Open BIG EAST Play
Villanova, Pa. – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied Villanova, 1-1, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Higgins Soccer Complex in Villanova Pa. Freshman Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.) scored his first Collegiate goal, and the Lone goal for the Friars to tie the game.
SCORE
Providence 1 | Villanova 1
RECORDS
Providence 2-2-3 | Villanova 2-2-2
VENUE
Higgins Soccer Complex | Villanova, Pa.
GAME FLOW & NOTES
– The Wildcats finished the half with a goal by Viktor Benediktsson in the 44thth minute that gave them the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
– The Friars attempted five shots in the first half and landed one on goal.
– The Wildcats had a 2-0 edge over the Friars in corner kicks in the first half, the second of which kept them on the attacking side of the field to convert to a goal.
– Brian Lopez got the ball to the back of the net in the 75th minute off an assist from Thomas Tulgar (Bergenfield, NJ).
– The Friars ended up outshooting the Wildcats 12-7 but the Wildcats led the Friars in shots on goal (4-3).
– The Friars had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks in the second half.
HOW THEY SCORED
(1-0) – Villanova – 44:20/1St – Viktor Benediktsson got the shot off to the center of the net after a cross by Anthony Cousins Jr.
(1-1) – Providence – 74:03/2n.d – Brian Lopez scored his first Collegiate goal in the bottom center of the net off an assist from Thomas Tulgar.
GOALKEEPERS
Villanova – Kent Dickey – 2 saves, 1 goal allowed
Providence – Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) – 3 saves, 1 goal allowed
STAT COMPARISON
Villanova-
Shots: 7
Shots on goal: 4
Corner kicks: 4
Fouls: 11
Clays: 2
Providence-
Shots: 12
Shots on goal: 3
Corner kicks: 6
Fouls: 7
Clays: 3
WHAT’S NEXT
The Friars will return home to take on Seton Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 pm before traveling to Chicago, Ill. to face DePaul the following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 pm (ET).
-GO FRIARS!-