Men’s Soccer Ties Villanova 1-1 To Open BIG EAST Play

Next Game: Seton Hall University 9/24/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 7:00 PM Seton Hall University

Villanova, Pa. – The Providence College men’s soccer team tied Villanova, 1-1, on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Higgins Soccer Complex in Villanova Pa. Freshman Brian Lopez (Hialeah, Fla.) scored his first Collegiate goal, and the Lone goal for the Friars to tie the game.

SCORE

Providence 1 | Villanova 1

RECORDS

Providence 2-2-3 | Villanova 2-2-2

VENUE

Higgins Soccer Complex | Villanova, Pa.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The Wildcats finished the half with a goal by Viktor Benediktsson in the 44thth minute that gave them the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

– The Friars attempted five shots in the first half and landed one on goal.

– The Wildcats had a 2-0 edge over the Friars in corner kicks in the first half, the second of which kept them on the attacking side of the field to convert to a goal.

– Brian Lopez got the ball to the back of the net in the 75th minute off an assist from Thomas Tulgar (Bergenfield, NJ).

– The Friars ended up outshooting the Wildcats 12-7 but the Wildcats led the Friars in shots on goal (4-3).

– The Friars had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks in the second half.

HOW THEY SCORED

(1-0) – Villanova – 44:20/1St – Viktor Benediktsson got the shot off to the center of the net after a cross by Anthony Cousins ​​Jr.

(1-1) – Providence – 74:03/2n.d – Brian Lopez scored his first Collegiate goal in the bottom center of the net off an assist from Thomas Tulgar .

GOALKEEPERS

Villanova – Kent Dickey – 2 saves, 1 goal allowed

Providence – Lukas Burns (Cinnaminson, NJ) – 3 saves, 1 goal allowed

STAT COMPARISON

Villanova-

Shots: 7

Shots on goal: 4

Corner kicks: 4

Fouls: 11

Clays: 2

Providence-

Shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Corner kicks: 6

Fouls: 7

Clays: 3



WHAT’S NEXT

The Friars will return home to take on Seton Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 pm before traveling to Chicago, Ill. to face DePaul the following weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 pm (ET).

-GO FRIARS!-